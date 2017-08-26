
Sylhet Surma Sixers News
BPL franchises submit local players retainees’ list

Thursday was the deadline of submitting retainees’ cricketers list of the participating teams of Bangladesh Premier League season five, set to start from November 3. Hence, six par

BPL-5 sans opening ceremony!

The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, which was expected to kick-off from 2 November, is likely to get underway a day later from 3 November with no opening cer

Sylhet add Zampa into the squad

Sylhet Surma Sixers have picked yet another star player in their squad for the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2017. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is the latest addition to the t

