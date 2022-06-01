South Africa vs Bangladesh 2022 News
"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis
In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha
'Not alarming', says Mominul on team getting all-out below 100
Tigers surrendered during both the test matches against the host in South Africa due to their dismal show with the bat. Bangladesh were bundled all-out under 100 twice in the tour.
Khaled fined for throwing ball at Verreynne
Bangladesh seamer Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 percent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching level 1 of ICC code of conduct during the second Test against
Maharaj rips Bangladesh apart to take series 2-0
A chaotic end to a dream tour of South Africa for Bangladesh. The Test team could not live up to expectations set by the ODI side. Mominul Haque's side have been rattled to a 332-r
International cricket sees first Covid subs in SA-Bangladesh Test
For the first time since its introduction, a player has been picked as Covid substitute in an international match. South Africa have had two field two replacements on day four in G
Batting chaos leaves Bangladesh in face of heavy defeat
The second Test in Gqeberha could end soon as Bangladesh are already chasing a target against South Africa but have lost three wickets in the third evening.In two innings on day th
Bangladesh bowled out for 217 after Mushfiqur's 51
Bangladesh concede 236-run first-innings lead to South Africa but the latter have not enforced follow-on on day three of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.Starting the
Taijul takes 6 but batters let Bangladesh down
Bangladesh are facing a prospect of being imposed to follow on by South Africa after a torrid second day of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.All eyes will be on Mushfi
Taijul shines on return, SA five down on day one
Bangladesh would be a happier side at the end of the day after they picked out five South African batters on day one of the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha.South Africa w
Khaled strikes but Elgar makes it South Africa's session
The morning session of the first day's play of the second Test in Gqeberha belongs to South Africa as Bangladesh strike just once.South Africa skipper Dean Elgar has dominated the
Batting in spotlight as Bangladesh look to turn things around against Proteas
The second and final Test of the two-match Test series between hosts South Africa and visiting Bangladesh begins on Friday (April 8). The match will start at Port Elizabeth at 2 pm
Team is upbeat, we'll play for win: Mominul
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has assured his players are upbeat about beating South Africa in the second Test to square series.Bangladesh lost the first Test in Durban after fa