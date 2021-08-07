Soumya Sarkar News
Bangladesh in search of fourth straight win against Australia
Bangladesh have secured the firstseries win in their history against Australia by winning three matches in a rowand keeping two matches in hand. With an another back-to-back T20I t
Soumya Sarkar’s batting woe continues
Bangladesh’sopening batsman Soumya Sarkar had a wonderful T20I series with the bat in Zimbabwe,scoring 126 runs with a strike rate of 123.5. Coming into this series with sucha good
Tigers look to extend lead against mighty Aussies
It’s back-to-back T20I betweenBangladesh and Australia today (August 4) where Bangladesh will look to extendtheir lead in the series and Australia will try to tackle Bangladesh spi
Soumya, Shamim star in Bangladesh's series win
Bangladesh have overcome Zimbabwe threat to seal series 2-1, chasing down 194 in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club.This is Bangladesh's second-best successful chase in T20Is. Th
Fielding brilliance, Soumya-Naim stand earn easy win for Tigers
Bangladesh have trounced Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the first of three T20Is at Harare Sports Club to mark their 100th T20I milestone.Bangladesh became the ninth nation to play 100 T
Soumya desperate to play in IPL
Undoubtedly, Indian premier League (IPL) is the most desired tournament to play for every cricketer. Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarker is not an exception to this. He has recently r
Soumya Sarkar added to Bangladesh third ODI squad
All-rounder Soumya Sarkar has been included to the Bangladesh side for their third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through an official s
Soumya's marriage ceremony marred by unexpected incident
Bangladesh star all-rounder Soumya Sarkar started a new innings of his life as he tied the knot with Puja Debnath yesterday (February 26) midnight. However he had to endure some em
Papon questions Liton-Soumya's role in the team
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon has brought up questions regarding Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's role in the recently concluded three-match T20I series
Watch: Soumya Sarkar's 80 run against Windies in 3rd ODI
Bangladesh have completed another series win. They have outplayed Windies by 8 wickets in the series deciding third ODI in Sylhet to take series by 2-1.[caption id="attachment_1110
Soumya aims big innings
Soumya Sarkar has not featured in a Test match for over a year, but now finally he has a chance to play one, as he has been included in the 13-man Bangladesh squad for the first Te
Soumya to return national team soon
Soumya Sarkar might not have been picked in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, but he has been in a good patch of form in the co