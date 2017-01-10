
Shuvagata Hom News
thumb

Three cricketers sent back to Bangladesh

Three cricketers of Bangladesh national cricket team who are in the preliminary squad of New Zealand tour and staying with teams in New Zealand during the limited-overs series have

thumb

Ten Bangladeshi cricketers to perform in PSL - 2017

The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to be on the field soon. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) it will come on the field from February of next year

thumb

Shuvagata eager to perform in all departments

Shuvagata Hom has been in and out of the team throughout his career. Still he is looking forward to do something for the team and wants to do well in batting, bowling and fielding.

