Shahriar Nafees News
Happy endings don't exist

Happy endings don't exist. You will now think what a life quote is doing in a cricket article. For cricketers, life means Cricket, life means to play for the national team for a lo

Nafees has no regrets

After passing four years of being axed from national side, Shahriar Nafees has said that he doesn't have any regret on missing out of Test squad against Australia. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আক

Nafees shocked at chief selector's false statement

Shahriar Nafees is very disappointed. And that's quite understandable. Anyone would be disappointed for not getting selected in the national squad despite performing so well and be

Tigers don't need to take pressure for Semi-Final

[caption id="attachment_76288" align="aligncenter" width="650"] Tigers don't need to take pressure for Semi-Final[/caption]The Bangladesh Cricket team has qualified for the Semi-Fi

We need to support Shakib in his tough times, says Nafees

[caption id="attachment_77751" align="aligncenter" width="900"] Shahriar Nafees thinks Shakib Al Hasan needs to be supported in his tough times.[/caption]Barisal division opener an

Great opportunity for Soumya to eclipse Nafees

Soumya Sarkar has already established himself as the perfect opening partner to open with Tamim Iqbal in limited-over cricket. He has been sparkling with the bat ever since he made

Bangladesh will miss Nafees

There is a similiarity between Shahriar Nafees and Shakib Al Hasan. They are Bangladesh's best batting and bowling performer in Champions Trophy, and both of their best performance

Bangladesh will surprise England-Australia-New Zealand: Nafees

Bangladesh are in a very tough group in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They may be the sixth ranked team in the world, but all three other teams in the group -- England, Australia

I believe Bangladesh will win the ODI series: Shahriar Nafees

Former Bangladesh opener Shahriar Nafees, on Thursday, distinctively marked Bangladesh as the favorites in the forthcoming one day international series against Sri Lanka. The Tiger

They are Neglected Listed!

Three N- Nasir, Naeem, Nafees, Tushar Imran and Mosaddek. These players are the run machine of Bangladesh domestic cricket. Selectors of national team cannot think about these name

Nafees gives fitting reply to ignorant selectors with double ton

Discarded national opener Shahriar Nafees has given a fitting reply to the ignorance of the selectors by smashing a splendid double century in the final round of the ongoing Bangla

Nafees likely to become a late addition to Tigers preliminary squad

Despite producing consistent performances in domestic tournaments, Shahriar Nafees wasn't included in the preliminary Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test series against India and

