Rubel Hossain News
thumb

Injured Saifuddin ruled out of tournament, Rubel to replace

Bangladeshi all-rounder Mohammed Saifuddin has been ruled out from the seventh edition of ICC World Twenty/20. He has been replaced by experienced pacer Rubel Hossain.Injured Saifu

thumb

Mustafizur doubtful for ODI opener

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is under injury concern after the tour game against Zimbabwe Select XI.Mustafizur could bowl only five balls in the match before getting lifted o

thumb

ODI, T20I players leave Dhaka but Rubel, Shamim stranded back

Bangladesh's ODI and T20I players have left for Zimbabwe.Players including Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Saifuddin left for Dhaka on Thursday morning while Soumya Sarka

thumb

Pacers will win Bangladesh ODI series: Rubel

Spinners shout out and out domination as Bangladesh thrashed Windies in the two-match Test series. But ahead of the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain promises

thumb

Rubel may not get Test nod in near future

Bangladesh national team's selectors are mulling the possibility of forming separate teams for all three different formats of the game, and they have already started implementing t

thumb

We don't want to think about Hathurusingha: Rubel

Chandika Hathurusingha is now the head coach of Sri Lanka and their second match in the tri-nation series is against Hathurusingha's former team Bangladesh. Knowing the player's we

thumb

Rubel finally on his way to South Africa

After all the drama, its time to put a full stop to it as Rubel Hossain finally got the security clearance. Rubel told bdcrictime that he is all set to leave Dhaka at 1 AM today fo

thumb

Rubel sent back from airport, still waiting to join with the team

The 16 men Bangladesh squad except Rubel Hossain reached South Africa in two sections. They reached in Benoni on 17th of September and started practice straight away. Rubel, theref

thumb

Rubel wants to dismiss Amla

Rubel Hossain didn't play in Bangladesh's last home series against Australia, which the Tigers drew by b1-1. But with Bangladesh's next assignment being in pacer-friendly South Afr

thumb

Rubel hasn't set a target for Australia series yet

[caption id="attachment_82835" align="aligncenter" width="607"] Rubel Hossain bowls during the second international Test cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Hagley

thumb

'I'm fully fit' says Rubel

Following six weeks of recovery, Bangladesh premier pacer Rubel Hossain is claiming himself fully fit and started practicing in net for the forthcoming series against Australia.On

thumb

Rubel wants to be a perfect 'lower-order' batsman

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has brought a new batting coach for the lower-order batsmen of the Bangladesh National Team. During today's practice session pacer Rubel Hossain

