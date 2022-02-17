Rankings News
Mushfiq jumps to career best ODI Rankings
The three-match ODI series between India and the West Indies has concluded. The ICC has released an updated ODI ranking after the series. Mushfiqur Rahim has achieved his career
Ajaz Patel leaps in ICC Test bowling ranking
New Zealand's record-breaking spinner Ajaz Patel has also moved up in the bowlers' rankings. Beside him, Ravi Ashwin was great with the ball against New Zealand and has jumped one
Nabi surpass Shakib in latest ICC T20 Rankings
Shakib Al Hasan has lost his Number One position in the latest ICC T20 All Rounder Ranking. Afghan skipper Nabi claimed 1st place during the T20 World Cup jointly, is now in the to
Babar retains his position at top
International Cricket Council (ICC), the world's top governing body for cricket, has updated its T20I rankings. Although there is not much change in the list of bowlers in the rel
Nabi equals Shakib, Babar-Hasaranga go top in ICC T20I Rankings
International Cricket Council (ICC) has published updated ICC Twenty/20 Ineternational's Rankings. Changes has occurredin every category in the ranking.Nabi equals Shakib, Babar-Ha
Mithali Raj reclaims numero uno spot in ICC ODI rankings
India's woman cricketer Mithali Raj made the headlines after she reclaimed the top spot in the ICC women's ODI rankings. The right-handed batswoman showcased her mettle in the rece
Kohli jumps to 5th position in ICC Men's T20I player rankings
Indian captain Virat Kohli has been struggling to score runs with the bat of late. However, he rediscovered his mojo and is now back to his best. India's run-machine scored a fanta
ICC Test rankings: Labuschagne pips Kohli to take 3rd position among batsmen
A lot of Test cricket was played recently and cricketers from their respective teams raised their bar and lived up to the reputation. The ones who brought the best out of themselve
Bumrah loses No.1 spot to Boult in ICC ODI bowlers' rankings
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went through a dry patch against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series. He went wicketless throughout the series and as a result, he lost hi
Babar Azam achieves career-best spot in ICC Test rankings
Pakistan's best batsman Babar Azam has been in the form of his life. Even if other batsmen of his team fail to score, he takes responsibility and delivers the much-needed amends fo
KL Rahul moves to second place in ICC T20I Rankings
India opener KL Rahul has gained positions in the latest ICC T20I Rankings released on Monday. Lokesh Rahul has been a star performer for India in the just-concluded five-match T20
Kohli retains No.1 spot in ICC Test rankings for batsmen
Indian skipper Virat Kohli who has been scoring runs on a consistent basis across formats continues to remain on top of the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings. The latest Test rankin