Rangpur Riders News
Alex Hales ruled out of BPL 2019
The England opener, Alex Hales has been tremendous with the bat for Rangpur Riders in the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Rangpur Riders are currently at the
Watch: De Villiers's 100 off just 50 balls against Dhaka Dynamites
Rangpur Riders have gone on to top the points table after a thumping eight-wicket win over Dhaka Dynamites at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.Reigning champions Riders have 12 points
"See you soon Rangpur and Bangladesh"
The upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to feature big International players who will be playing their first BPL season. After David Warner signed with Sylhet Sixers, i
Hales finally 'coming' to Bangladesh
England batsman Alex Hales is going to feature for the Rangpur Riders in the upcoming sixth edition of the country's biggest franchise based T20 tournament Bangladesh Premier Leagu
Live: Dhaka opt to bowl against Rangpur
In the big match of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, Dhaka Dynamites have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Rangpur Riders at Sher-E-Bangla National C
Live: Khulna to bowl first despite winning the toss
The defending title holder of Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites have taken on Khulna Titans in the fourt match of ongoing BPL. Khulna have won the toss ana the skipper of
Photo Album: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings, Match-2
Rangpur Riders secure their first victory in their very first match of BPL 2017 by defeating the runner up of BPL season four, Rajshahi Kings with a margin of 6 wickets.Brief-score
Rangpur Riders launches their theme song
Rangpur Riders, a team which looks a heavyweight team on paper are all set and geared up for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's team's Jers
Rangpur's practice sessions started for BPL 5
Rangpur Riders have started their practice for the 5th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). At BCB Academy Stadium, they have started their training sessions on Wednesday.Co
Brendon McCullum joins Rangpur Riders
Rangpur Riders have signed the former New Zealand Captain Brendon McCullum for the 5th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ রংপুর রাইডার্সে ব্রেন্ডন ম্য
Rangpur sign Shamsur Rahman for BPL-5
Despite remaining unsold in the players’ draft of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2017, Shamsur Rahman, has finally got a team to represent in the upcoming BPL season. Rangpur Ri
Gayle available for full BPL season
T20 superstar Chris Gayle will be available for Rangpur Riders throughout the BPL 5 season which begins in November. Ishtiaque Sadeque, the franchise's chief executive, has confirm