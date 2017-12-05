Rajshahi Kings News
Live: Rajshahi Kings opt to field first
Rajshahi Kings have won the toss and their skipper Mushfiqur Rahim opted to field first against Chittagong Vikings in the 40th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)
Live: Comilla Victorians opt to field first
The twelveth match of the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is now underway at the Sher – e – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Comilla Victorians have won the toss an
Photo Album: Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings, Match-2
Rangpur Riders secure their first victory in their very first match of BPL 2017 by defeating the runner up of BPL season four, Rajshahi Kings with a margin of 6 wickets.Brief-score
Rajshahi Kings aim to play in BPL-5 final
In the previous season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rajshahi Kings raced in the final of the tournament with incredible team work and skillful performance and lastly was check
BCB announces fixture of BPL-5
The biggest party of Bangladesh domestic cricket, Bangladesh Premier League’s (BPL) season five was supposed to start from 2 November but according to the tournament itinerary, it
Mustafizur joins Rajshahi
Rajshahi Kings have been the luckiest of all teams in the players' draft for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20. They have got Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.Mustaf
BPL franchises submit local players retainees’ list
Thursday was the deadline of submitting retainees’ cricketers list of the participating teams of Bangladesh Premier League season five, set to start from November 3. Hence, six par
BPL-5 sans opening ceremony!
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, which was expected to kick-off from 2 November, is likely to get underway a day later from 3 November with no opening cer
Darren Sammy to lead Rajshahi in BPL-5!
Darren Sammy, one of the successful skipper of T-20 arena, led Rajshahi Kings to final in last season’s of BPL T20. He failed to clinch the title but was praised a lot for his outs
Draft fixture of BPL T20 2017
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is all set to commence from 2 November with seven teams participation. Prior to the kick-off of the mega and popular event of
Sylhet all set to arrange BPL T20 2017
[caption id="attachment_83694" align="alignnone" width="960"] Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Photo: bdcrictime[/caption]Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five will get
BPL-5 to get underway with Dhaka-Sylhet match
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five is only 83 days away to get underway. Prior to the new season of this popular and biggest event of Bangladesh domestic cricket, BPL gove