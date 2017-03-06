Pakistan Super League 2016 News
Watch: Top Five Sixes of PSL
5. Pollard’s pushup six: Caribbean star Pollard hit a huge six to fine leg in the last ball of the innings when his team needed 4 runs to win the crucial match.4. Elliot’s “Bat Dro
Anamul to play PSL final
Anamul Haque Bijoy has been given NOC (No Objection Certificate) to play the HBL Pakistan Super League T20 2017 Final in Lahore. He is set to play for Quetta Gladiators. [নিউজটি বা
Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees
Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list
Watch: Top 10 moments of PSL-2
Top 10 moments of PSL-2:10. Rumman Raees’ way of celebration after taking the wickets of Tamim Iqbal Khan and Sunil Narine.9. Chris Gayle’s reaction after the catch of Summy.8. Yas
It is totally madness by PCB- Imran Khan
PCB has officially announced that PSL final will be played in Lahore. After many overseas cricketers and officials, legendary Pakistani all rounder and World Cup winning captain Im
Riyad's Quetta choke in the last over against Islamabad
Mahmudullah Riyad's team Quetta Gladiators, who also are the Runners Up of the last year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), failed to score the required 7 runs in last two overs agains
Watch: Tamim playing against Riyad in PSL
Bangladesh Cricket team has just ended their bilateral test series in India. Soon as the series ended the star cricketers has entered the twenty/20 festival in Dubai where the seco
Tamim stars in his first match of the season in PSL
Tamim Iqbal has started the Pakistan Super League 2017 season for Peshawar Zalmi with a bang as he scored an unbeaten half-century in his first game of the tournament against Quett
Tamim, Riyad, Shakib's PSL Fixture
Bangladesh Cricket team has just finished their India tour. The cricketers are returning home today. Except three cricketers who are directly going to United Arab Emirates to take
PCB to investigate more cricketers for spot fixing in PSL
Things are going from bad to worse for Pakistan cricket as Mohammad Irfan became the third Pakistani cricketer after Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif to be sent home for an alleged i
Sharjeel and Latif suspended for spot fixing
The Pakistan Super League 2017 was rocked on Friday after Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan, two players from Islamabad United, were provisionally suspended from the rest of the tourn
Zalmi grasps another victory
In their eighth encounter of this season's Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi has grabbed another victory and thus snatched the top position of the point table. Today they have