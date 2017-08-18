ODI News
Australia announce ODI, T20 squads for tour of India
Cricket Australia(CA) has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the September-October India tour. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারত সফরে অস্ট্রেলিয়া দল ঘোষণা] All-rounder James Faulkner an
Hambantota ground staff told to strip off trousers to get paid
Temporary workers contracted as ground staff at Hambantota for the ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe,which concluded yesterday were forced to strip off the trousers given t
Brathwaite and his men fined for slow over-rate
Windies players have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the one-off Twenty20 International against India at Sabina Park on Sunday.Match Referee David Boon imposed t
When you don’t grab your chances you do not deserve to win: Kohli
[caption id="attachment_80981" align="aligncenter" width="759"] India's captain Virat Kohli leads his players off the field after losing to West Indies by 9 wickets. (Source: AFP)[
'After scoring 300, how many times can you lose a game?'
Zimbabwe have earned their second successful victory in their ongoing home series against Sri Lanka, on Saturday.As Angelo Methews led side is a lot better side than the hosts in t
Mathews unsure about captaining Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has said that he is not sure whether he would lead the side in the next ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in England and Walsh
Virat and Bumrah sledged Fakhar Zaman in the CT17 Final
Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, who scored a match winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against India has revealed that he was sledged by India captain Vi
Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has broken yet another record of his former team mate Sachin Tendulkar by surpassing Tendulkar's record for most centuries in chases during the fifth and
Mathews and his men fined for slow over-rate
Sri Lanka players have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe during the third ODI of the ongoing series in Hambantota, on Thursday. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ম্যা
Sabbir's goal to become a complete top-order batsman
Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has not been in great form with the bat at the top-order in recent times. His recent batting innings at number 3 position were so poor that his pla
Fitness is the only concern for Mashrafe
Bangladesh pacer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational figures in the world cricket. His career was stopped for several times due to his injuries and 7
‘If BCB wants to see a change in captaincy, then it's fine,’ says Mashrafe
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has finally opened up his mouth regarding 'captaincy debate' which has been a hot topic in the Bangladesh media for past few days. [বাংল