New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 News
Bangladesh on backfoot, NZ eye innings win
Bangladesh are on brink of consecutive innings defeats as New Zealand look to seal three-match series. The Tigers are trailing by 141 runs at stumps on day four of second Test at B
Jayed strikes after Bangladesh's 211
After complete washouts on successive days, the second Test has finally seen some play on the third day as Bangladesh finish the day with 173 runs ahead at Basin Reserve, Wellingto
Rain washes Day 1 of Wellington Test
The first day of second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off at Basin Reserve, Wellington due to rain and wet outfield.[caption id="attachment_116956" align=
Tigers succumb to defeat after Soumya, Riyad tons
New Zealand have handed an innings and 51 runs defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test inside four days. The Blackcaps lead the three-match series 1-0.[caption id="attachment_116724
Soumya equals Tamim's fastest ton
Soumya Sarkar has completed his maiden Test ton in 94 balls, equalling Tamim Iqbal's record of fastest century by a Bangladeshi in Tests.[caption id="attachment_116717" align="alig
Raval, Latham tons headline NZ's day
New Zealand remain in the driver's seat position in the Hamilton Test as they finish day two with 217 runs ahead in the series opener.[caption id="attachment_116674" align="alignce
Wagner, NZ openers overshadow Tamim's ton
Bangladesh have lost their momentum from first session as New Zealand end they day on 84/0 in reply to 234. The hosts are trailing by 148 runs at stumps on day one.[caption id="att
Tamim brisks, Bangladesh 122/2
Bangladesh have made a solid start after being asked to bat first in the first Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.[caption id="attachment_116639" align="aligncenter"
New Zealand bowl; Ebadat debuts
The three-match Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh has kicked off at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts have opted to bowl first in the series opener.[caption id="attachm
Warm-up match between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended in draw
The two day preparation match between Bangladesh and New Zealand XI has ended without results in Lincoln.New Zealand XI batted 12 overs in their only innings in the second and last
Live: Bangladesh bowl in final ODI
Bangladesh have opted to field first in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at University Oval, Dunedin.[caption id="attachment_116321" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Ne
Top-order struggles as Bangladesh post 226
Bangladesh have been bundled out for 226 runs in 49.4 overs in the second ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand need 227 runs to win to clinch series 2-0.[caption id="attac