New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 News
thumb

Bangladesh on backfoot, NZ eye innings win

Bangladesh are on brink of consecutive innings defeats as New Zealand look to seal three-match series. The Tigers are trailing by 141 runs at stumps on day four of second Test at B

thumb

Jayed strikes after Bangladesh's 211

After complete washouts on successive days, the second Test has finally seen some play on the third day as Bangladesh finish the day with 173 runs ahead at Basin Reserve, Wellingto

thumb

Rain washes Day 1 of Wellington Test

The first day of second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been called off at Basin Reserve, Wellington due to rain and wet outfield.[caption id="attachment_116956" align=

thumb

Tigers succumb to defeat after Soumya, Riyad tons

New Zealand have handed an innings and 51 runs defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test inside four days. The Blackcaps lead the three-match series 1-0.[caption id="attachment_116724

thumb

Soumya equals Tamim's fastest ton

Soumya Sarkar has completed his maiden Test ton in 94 balls, equalling Tamim Iqbal's record of fastest century by a Bangladeshi in Tests.[caption id="attachment_116717" align="alig

thumb

Raval, Latham tons headline NZ's day

New Zealand remain in the driver's seat position in the Hamilton Test as they finish day two with 217 runs ahead in the series opener.[caption id="attachment_116674" align="alignce

thumb

Wagner, NZ openers overshadow Tamim's ton

Bangladesh have lost their momentum from first session as New Zealand end they day on 84/0 in reply to 234. The hosts are trailing by 148 runs at stumps on day one.[caption id="att

thumb

Tamim brisks, Bangladesh 122/2

Bangladesh have made a solid start after being asked to bat first in the first Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.[caption id="attachment_116639" align="aligncenter"

thumb

New Zealand bowl; Ebadat debuts

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh has kicked off at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts have opted to bowl first in the series opener.[caption id="attachm

thumb

Warm-up match between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended in draw

The two day preparation match between Bangladesh and New Zealand XI has ended without results in Lincoln.New Zealand XI batted 12 overs in their only innings in the second and last

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bowl in final ODI

Bangladesh have opted to field first in the third and final ODI against New Zealand at University Oval, Dunedin.[caption id="attachment_116321" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Ne

thumb

Top-order struggles as Bangladesh post 226

Bangladesh have been bundled out for 226 runs in 49.4 overs in the second ODI at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand need 227 runs to win to clinch series 2-0.[caption id="attac

