
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman News
thumb

Sri Lanka concerned about Shakib and Fizz

Sri Lanka will start their Super Twelve mission in ICC World Twenty/20 playing against Bangladesh. Lankans are in weary of two Tigers- Shakib and Mustafiz ahead of the crucial game

thumb

Oman captain praises Shakib and Fizz

Mustafiz, Shakib and Mahedi earned Bangladesh Cricket Teama hard fought win against Oman. It was the host who were in the driving seat during a certain time of the game. But their

thumb

Shakib back as T20I's No.1 all-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan has surged to No.1 in the men's T20I all-rounder rankings.Shakib was the player of the series in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home. In the

thumb

Shakib will be in the list of legends: Bashar

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has surpassedhimself in every match and taken himself to a unique position in every series. FormerBangladesh captain Habibul Bashar Sumon

thumb

Top 5 Bangladesh players against Australia T20Is

Bangladesh have thumped Australia with a margin of 4-1 in the five-match T20I series recently. It has been Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral series win against the Aussies. Through

thumb

Shoriful learning 'cutters' from Mustafizur

Bangladesh star pacer MustafizurRahman is humiliating Australia in the ongoing T20I series with his cutters andslowers. Shoriful Islam, the newbie in the national team, has been wo

thumb

What went wrong for Bangladesh in the fourth T20I

Bangladeshlost to Australia by 3 wickets in the fourth T20I yesterday.This was their first defeat in the five-match T20I series with one match to play. Let us have a look wherethe

thumb

Laxman praises Bangladesh and Mustafizur highly

Bangladesh have registered ahistoric series win against Australia for the first time in their crickethistory on Friday (August 6) winning the third T20I by 10 runs. That means they

thumb

'The Fizz' rediscovers his old form, showing his value in T20Is

Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been alwaysregarded as the X-Factor of the Tigers bowling line-up since his debut.However, due to a massive shoulder injury in 201

thumb

Bangladesh eye historic series win against depleted Australia

With a day break, Bangladesh and Australiawill take the field again where Bangladesh are on the verge of first-ever bilateralseries win against Australia with two matches in hand a

thumb

History made as Bangladesh win first series vs Australia

Bangladesh have defended their lowest total (again) to seal a historic series win over Australia in game three of five-match T20I series at Mirpur.Three nights ago, Bangladesh won

thumb

Incredible, amazing: Agar on Mustafizur's slower ball

Mustafizur Rahman's ability to purchase off Mirpur pitch has brought applause from the Australian camp.The left-arm pacer has so far taken five wickets in Bangladesh's two T20I win

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.