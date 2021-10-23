Mustafizur Rahman News
Sri Lanka concerned about Shakib and Fizz
Sri Lanka will start their Super Twelve mission in ICC World Twenty/20 playing against Bangladesh. Lankans are in weary of two Tigers- Shakib and Mustafiz ahead of the crucial game
Oman captain praises Shakib and Fizz
Mustafiz, Shakib and Mahedi earned Bangladesh Cricket Teama hard fought win against Oman. It was the host who were in the driving seat during a certain time of the game. But their
Shakib back as T20I's No.1 all-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan has surged to No.1 in the men's T20I all-rounder rankings.Shakib was the player of the series in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home. In the
Shakib will be in the list of legends: Bashar
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has surpassedhimself in every match and taken himself to a unique position in every series. FormerBangladesh captain Habibul Bashar Sumon
Top 5 Bangladesh players against Australia T20Is
Bangladesh have thumped Australia with a margin of 4-1 in the five-match T20I series recently. It has been Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral series win against the Aussies. Through
Shoriful learning 'cutters' from Mustafizur
Bangladesh star pacer MustafizurRahman is humiliating Australia in the ongoing T20I series with his cutters andslowers. Shoriful Islam, the newbie in the national team, has been wo
What went wrong for Bangladesh in the fourth T20I
Bangladeshlost to Australia by 3 wickets in the fourth T20I yesterday.This was their first defeat in the five-match T20I series with one match to play. Let us have a look wherethe
Laxman praises Bangladesh and Mustafizur highly
Bangladesh have registered ahistoric series win against Australia for the first time in their crickethistory on Friday (August 6) winning the third T20I by 10 runs. That means they
'The Fizz' rediscovers his old form, showing his value in T20Is
Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been alwaysregarded as the X-Factor of the Tigers bowling line-up since his debut.However, due to a massive shoulder injury in 201
Bangladesh eye historic series win against depleted Australia
With a day break, Bangladesh and Australiawill take the field again where Bangladesh are on the verge of first-ever bilateralseries win against Australia with two matches in hand a
History made as Bangladesh win first series vs Australia
Bangladesh have defended their lowest total (again) to seal a historic series win over Australia in game three of five-match T20I series at Mirpur.Three nights ago, Bangladesh won
Incredible, amazing: Agar on Mustafizur's slower ball
Mustafizur Rahman's ability to purchase off Mirpur pitch has brought applause from the Australian camp.The left-arm pacer has so far taken five wickets in Bangladesh's two T20I win