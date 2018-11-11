
National Players News
thumb

Mashrafe to participate in election for Narail 2

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will be seen to seek his nomination in upcoming national election of Bangladesh as a candidate for Bangladesh Awami League. The One Day International captain o

thumb

Franchises can take 3 cricketers from national pool

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016-17 is expected to commence from April 7. Prior to the new season of DPL, participating franchises will get two days players' transf

thumb

BCB temporarily suspends Shahadat

Jannatul Naym PiealShahadat Hossain, the Bangladesh pacer who has recently been accused of torturing his child maid, has been temporarily suspended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board

thumb

NCL still open for Shahadat

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeApart from much inconvenience, there is something which will surely make Shahadat smile. He can play the national league which will begin in the midst of Se

thumb

Taijul turned out history

Left arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam made a history not only in Bangladesh but also in world cricket. His 8/39 is one of the best bowling figures in the history of test cricket a

thumb

Tension free Al Amin about his action

Pacer Al – Amin Hossain seems free from all hazards mentally even after being accused for suspected bowling action. He believes that his bowling action is all right. ICC umpires ac

thumb

Syed Rasel playing as a storekeeper

Once in a while the Bangladesh National Cricket Team coach Jemmy Siddons dropped pacer Syed Rasel from the national squad. That turmoil is still chasing him. The six feet one pacer

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan: Someone who showed what a Bangladeshi is capable of doing

It won’t be an exaggeration to assert him as an ‘inventor’. He did something which was thought kind of unimaginable for a Bangladeshi guy to do it. He achieved something which was

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim, the &#039;Virat Kohli&#039; of Bangladesh?

He is someone with 5 ft 3 inch (1.60 meter)height, after seeing him for the first time someone's impression would be like , 'hey kid, what up?' He is 24 now, but someone can hardly

thumb

Team mates show support for Mohammad Ashraful

Mohammad Ashraful has continued to be the subject of discussion at all levels of the public sphere in Bangladesh over the last four days. Some of his national team-mates have also

thumb

Wahidul Goni sides Ashraful

Wahidul goni has always been widely known for his ‘mentorship’ in Bangladesh cricket arena. There won’t be much of dispute that Mohammad Ashraful was his ‘best student.’ Mohammad A

thumb

Shahriar Nafees- Unlucky or Unpredictable ?

Mizan RahmanHe is a vintage star of Bangladesh cricket. He was anticipated to be the ‘stand out’ player of Bangladesh before the era of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He used to

