National Players News
Mashrafe to participate in election for Narail 2
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will be seen to seek his nomination in upcoming national election of Bangladesh as a candidate for Bangladesh Awami League. The One Day International captain o
Franchises can take 3 cricketers from national pool
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016-17 is expected to commence from April 7. Prior to the new season of DPL, participating franchises will get two days players' transf
BCB temporarily suspends Shahadat
Jannatul Naym PiealShahadat Hossain, the Bangladesh pacer who has recently been accused of torturing his child maid, has been temporarily suspended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board
NCL still open for Shahadat
Khan Mutasim Billah LifeApart from much inconvenience, there is something which will surely make Shahadat smile. He can play the national league which will begin in the midst of Se
Taijul turned out history
Left arm orthodox spinner Taijul Islam made a history not only in Bangladesh but also in world cricket. His 8/39 is one of the best bowling figures in the history of test cricket a
Tension free Al Amin about his action
Pacer Al – Amin Hossain seems free from all hazards mentally even after being accused for suspected bowling action. He believes that his bowling action is all right. ICC umpires ac
Syed Rasel playing as a storekeeper
Once in a while the Bangladesh National Cricket Team coach Jemmy Siddons dropped pacer Syed Rasel from the national squad. That turmoil is still chasing him. The six feet one pacer
Shakib Al Hasan: Someone who showed what a Bangladeshi is capable of doing
It won’t be an exaggeration to assert him as an ‘inventor’. He did something which was thought kind of unimaginable for a Bangladeshi guy to do it. He achieved something which was
Mushfiqur Rahim, the 'Virat Kohli' of Bangladesh?
He is someone with 5 ft 3 inch (1.60 meter)height, after seeing him for the first time someone's impression would be like , 'hey kid, what up?' He is 24 now, but someone can hardly
Team mates show support for Mohammad Ashraful
Mohammad Ashraful has continued to be the subject of discussion at all levels of the public sphere in Bangladesh over the last four days. Some of his national team-mates have also
Wahidul Goni sides Ashraful
Wahidul goni has always been widely known for his ‘mentorship’ in Bangladesh cricket arena. There won’t be much of dispute that Mohammad Ashraful was his ‘best student.’ Mohammad A
Shahriar Nafees- Unlucky or Unpredictable ?
Mizan RahmanHe is a vintage star of Bangladesh cricket. He was anticipated to be the ‘stand out’ player of Bangladesh before the era of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. He used to