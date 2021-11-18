
thumb

Run drought continues for Liton

World Cup semifinalist Pakistan will play against host Bangladesh on 19th November. But, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are axed from National side. Liton playing NCL game to recover

thumb

Ashraful's bowling action under suspection

Mohammad Ashraful is having a good time with the ball in the National Cricket League (NCL). However, doubts have been raised about his bowling action. Authorities are still discu

thumb

Enamul enters 500 wickets Club

Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the

thumb

Injured Sabbir out for 15 days

Sabbir Rumman s out from ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) due to aninjury. He has been advised 15 days rest before he returns toground again.Injured Sabbir out for 15 daysThe 2

thumb

NCL set to resume in October

Bangladesh's eight-team first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) is set to restart on October 17. This year's NCL was postponed for Covid-19 after two rounds in March-A

thumb

Shamsur scores hundred on bowlers' day

A balanced battle between bat and bowl was witnessed during the first day between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League (NCL).Sylhet started off well after

thumb

India bound players shine on first day in NCL

The fourth round of National Cricket League (NCL) is underway. India bound players Ebadot Hossain and Shadman Islam had a delightful opening day for their respective teams in tier

thumb

Mohammad Ashraful returns with majestic hundred

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful squared an incredible knock of hundred playing for Barisal in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).Barisal was sent to bat first lo

thumb

Rishad's fifer made the day for Rangpur

Rishad Hossain's 5/50 helped Rangpur Division to bowl Rajshahi Division out for 201 on the first day of the third round of National Cricket League (NCL).It was only a couple of wee

thumb

Khulna ride on Bijoy, Tushar's bat for big total

Anamul Haque Bijoy blasted a brilliant hundred for Khulna in the third round match against Dhaka in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).Besides that, experienced campaigner T

thumb

Soumya scores quick fifty in Khulna's easy win

Soumya Sarkar somehow found himself back in touch as he scored a quickfire fifty to seal Khulna Divison's comfortable victory over Rajshahi Division.Soumya Sarkar is passing a hard

thumb

Mahmudullah on verge of scoring a hundred, Nayeem dominant with the ball

National team cricketers Mahmudullah and Nayeem Hossain had a delightful day on the third day of the National Cricket League (NCL).Dhaka Metropolis reached 225 with the loss of 6 w

