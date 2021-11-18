National Cricket League News
Run drought continues for Liton
World Cup semifinalist Pakistan will play against host Bangladesh on 19th November. But, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are axed from National side. Liton playing NCL game to recover
Ashraful's bowling action under suspection
Mohammad Ashraful is having a good time with the ball in the National Cricket League (NCL). However, doubts have been raised about his bowling action. Authorities are still discu
Enamul enters 500 wickets Club
Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the
Injured Sabbir out for 15 days
Sabbir Rumman s out from ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) due to aninjury. He has been advised 15 days rest before he returns toground again.Injured Sabbir out for 15 daysThe 2
NCL set to resume in October
Bangladesh's eight-team first-class tournament National Cricket League (NCL) is set to restart on October 17. This year's NCL was postponed for Covid-19 after two rounds in March-A
Shamsur scores hundred on bowlers' day
A balanced battle between bat and bowl was witnessed during the first day between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League (NCL).Sylhet started off well after
India bound players shine on first day in NCL
The fourth round of National Cricket League (NCL) is underway. India bound players Ebadot Hossain and Shadman Islam had a delightful opening day for their respective teams in tier
Mohammad Ashraful returns with majestic hundred
Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful squared an incredible knock of hundred playing for Barisal in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).Barisal was sent to bat first lo
Rishad's fifer made the day for Rangpur
Rishad Hossain's 5/50 helped Rangpur Division to bowl Rajshahi Division out for 201 on the first day of the third round of National Cricket League (NCL).It was only a couple of wee
Khulna ride on Bijoy, Tushar's bat for big total
Anamul Haque Bijoy blasted a brilliant hundred for Khulna in the third round match against Dhaka in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).Besides that, experienced campaigner T
Soumya scores quick fifty in Khulna's easy win
Soumya Sarkar somehow found himself back in touch as he scored a quickfire fifty to seal Khulna Divison's comfortable victory over Rajshahi Division.Soumya Sarkar is passing a hard
Mahmudullah on verge of scoring a hundred, Nayeem dominant with the ball
National team cricketers Mahmudullah and Nayeem Hossain had a delightful day on the third day of the National Cricket League (NCL).Dhaka Metropolis reached 225 with the loss of 6 w