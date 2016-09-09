National Cricket Championship News
Ashraful to play for Dhaka Metro in NCL
One of the most popular cricketers of Bangladesh, former captain Mohammad Ashraful has made one good stroke towards returning in cricket after a long interval. It is known through
NCL to kick off if BCL doesn't take place
Bangladesh's top first-class league National Cricket.League (NCL) might take place from September 25 if franchise-based longer version league Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) doesn'
Nafees-Mahmood stand make Chittagong attack flayed
Jannatul Naym PiealThe sixth and final round of the Walton 17th National Cricket League (NCL) was supposed to get underway today across four different venues of the country. But d
NCL final round from Saturday
Jannatul Naym PiealThe sixth and the final round of the ongoing Walton LED TV 17th National Cricket League (NCL) 2015-16 will commence on Saturday, October 31, in four different v
Barisal Division confirm promotion to Tier-1
Jannatul Naym PiealThe last two seasons of the National Cricket League (NCL) were nothing more than forgettable for Barisal Division as the southern city came seventh (2014-15) an
NCL's Rajshahi venue shifted to Cox's Bazar
Jannatul Naym PiealThe Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday has decided to shift the Walton LED TV 17th National Cricket League (NCL)'s Rajshahi venue to Cox’s Bazar. This d
NCL 5th round from 24 October
Jannatul Naym PiealThe fourth round of the Walton LED TV 17th National Cricket League (NCL) is still underway, which will end on October 20. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
Khulna won, Barisal-Chittagong shared points
Khan Mutasim Billah LifeKhulna won the match in a thrillerKhulna Division stole the match against Rangpur by just 13 runs in the last day of the match. At the end of the third day,
NCL the silver lining in the cloud of Australia postponement
Jannatul Naym PiealEveryone is disappoited with the fact that Bangladesh's Calender year has already been ended with three more months to go following Cricket Australia (CA)'
NCL kicks off on Friday
Jannatul Naym PiealThe 17th National Cricket League (NCL), country’s premium first-class competition, kicks off at country’s four different venues from Friday, with eight partic
Mushfiq, Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah to lead in NCL
Jannatul Naym Pieal The maiden round of the National Cricket League (NCL) is all set to roll onto the ground at four different venues across the country from September 18, j
No proof of fixing in NCL found
Jannatul Naym PiealThe tournament committee chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Akram Khan on Wednesday dismissed the alleged match-fixing claims during the final round