I have changed my lifestyle: Nasir
Recovering from a prolonged injury, flamboyant all-rounder Nasir Hossain has come back to training. Once regarded as the 'finisher' is now building himself to make return to compet
Nasir eyes BPL to make the turning point
Nasir Hossain, the Bangladeshi all-round sensation, expected the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be a turning point and bring his career to the right track.[caption i
Every match is turning point: Nasir
Nasir Hossain, a player who was a regular starter in the team is now fighting hard to get a place in the team. Though he is performing consistently in domestic cricket, he is still
Bowlers have to work hard: Nasir
Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain thinks the three-match ODI series against South Africa will be high-scoring and the Tiger bowlers have to work hard. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জয় পাওয়া সম্
Mashrafe-Shakib to leave Dhaka for SA on Saturday
Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, his deputy Shakib Al Hasan alongside Nasir Hossain and Mohammad Saif Uddin will start their journey towards South Africa on Saturday mornin
I try to play well if I get opportunity: Nasir
Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has informed that he tries to play well if he gets an opportunity in the team. He has been recalled to the ODI squad against South Africa. [নিউ
Nasir likely to be recalled for SA ODIs
All-rounder Nasir Hossain is expected to earn an ODI recall in the three-match series against South Africa, which starts from October 15. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা সফরেই দলে ফির
Chief selector explains the reason for discarding Nasir
Riding in the musical chair of team Bangladesh, all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been in and out of the team for long. In the last completed bilateral home series against Australia, N
Nasir imitates umpire Nigel Llong after successful review
Known as Mr. finisher for the Tigers, all-rounder Nasir Hossain couldn't contain his excitement when a successful review dismissed Australia's lower-order batsman Pat Cummins on th
Game can change at any moment: Nasir
Australia have given a strong reply to Bangladesh's first innings total in the second Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. But the Tigers are not giving up already. [
Tigers 150 runs less, says Nasir
All-rounder Nasir Hossain feels that Bangladesh have scored 100-150 runs less in their first innings of the second Test against Australia. He wanted a total above 400. [বাংলায় পড়ুন
Nasir wants only 80% effort from his mates
After the historical victory over Australia in the first Test match of the two-match series Bangladesh National Cricket Team is now looking forward to putting the result of the ser