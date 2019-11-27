Mzansi Super League News
Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi's innovative celebration in MSL
Tabraiz Shamsi is more popular in the cricket world for his celebrations rather than his bowling. The leg-spinner has made another innovative celebration in the ongoing MSL.When it
England all-rounder Moeen Ali joins Cape Town Blitz
England star all-rounder Moeen Ali has joined Cape Town Blitz and he is on his way to join the teammates for the opening of the Mzansi Super League. He has been roped in as a repla
Watch: Bravo goes crazy after Paarl Rocks qualify for play-offs
After restricting Bay Giants to 129 runs, Paars Rocks won the match comfortably by 6 wickets to earn their place in the play-offs of the first edition of South Africa's Mzansi Supe