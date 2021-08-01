Mushfiqur Rahim News
Domingo displeased at bubble restrictions forcing Mushfiqur to miss series
After all the dilemma, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim was made unavailable for Australia five-match T20I series due to Cricket Australia's strict set of conditions
Bangladesh name unchanged squad for Australia series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 17-member squad for the five-match T20I series 2021 against Australia.All those who returned to the country after the T20I series again
Tamim, Mushfiqur set to miss Australia series
Bangladesh are set to miss two of their senior-most players - Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim - in the upcoming home T20I series against Australia.A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)
Mushfiqur returning home, to miss Zim ODIs and T20Is
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim is returning home for family reasons.This means Mushfiqur will miss the three ODIs and as many T20Is in the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe
Mushfiqur changes his mind to play Zim T20Is
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has taken a u-turn to make himself available for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.Mushfiqur had initially withdrawn from
Bangladesh look to return to winning ways in Test cricket
Bangladesh have forgotten winning formula in the longer version of cricket for much times. They have won just one match in their last 10 Tests. Bangladesh are taking
Shakib, Mushfiqur set to play; Tigers yet to decide on Riyad
Shakib Al Hasan's return and Mushfiqur Rahim's escape from missing out for injury have given Bangladesh a boost before the only Test match against Zimbabwe.While opener Tamim Iqbal
Need to check on Mushfiqur's mental pressures: Mashrafe
It is almost certain that Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday, as the selectors want to play the XI that will take on Pakistan in the one-off
Mushfiqur could miss third ODI, informs Nannu
While there were speculations prior to Bangladesh's second ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet that Mushfiqur Rahim would be made sit out of the match, he eventually played and scored a
Nannu speaks up on Mushfiqur leave-out
As Bangladesh premier batsman Mushfiqur Rahim stuck to his original decision of not touring Pakistan for the third and final phase in April despite pressure from the Bangladesh Cri
Mashrafe backs Mushfiqur's reluctance to tour Pakistan
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has thrown full support behind Mushfiqur Rahim's decision of not touring Pakistan amid security concerns.Mushfiqur made it clear a coupl
Mushfiqur refuses to travel Pakistan again
Bangladesh's premier batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who has just scored his third Test double hundred against Zimbabwe a few days ago, has said that he will not change his stance regardi