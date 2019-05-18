
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mosaddek Hossain
Mosaddek Hossain News
thumb

Watch: Mosaddek's full innings against Windies

Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe

thumb

Watch: Mosaddek takes 25 runs in one over

Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe

thumb

Watch: Mosaddek's quick fire 52

Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe

thumb

Mosaddek Hossain and the feature of an belligerent mother

It was at a very early stage when Mosaddek Hossain Saikat lost his father. With twin younger brothers of Mosaddek, his mother was all alone in the world to raise three tender aged

thumb

Mosaddek will need 3-6 months to recover

Bangladesh's middle order batsman Mosaddek Hossain has been suffering from eye infection for last few weeks. He took treatment from Bangladesh Eye hospital &amp;amp; Harum Eye Hosp

thumb

Mosadeek to miss out South Africa series

Bangladesh all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain, who had contracted an eye infection which ruled him out of the home series against Australia, has very slim chances of playing any matches

thumb

Tigers leave for Chittagong; Mosaddek misses out

A 24-member Bangladesh squad has left for Chittagong for week-long conditioning camp in Chittagong. All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain is going to miss the camp due to eye injury. [বাংলা

thumb

BCB announces national team contracted players list & salary grade

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the new salary grade and  placement of National Team contracted players on Tuesday. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ক্রিকেটারদের নতুন বেতন কাঠামো ঘোষণা]A

thumb

Bangladesh post highest total vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have recorded their highest ODI total against Sri Lanka. Posting 300+ total for the first time against the hosts, the Tigers have made 324 for five in the first ODI at R

thumb

Mosaddek surpasses late Manjarul's record

Manjarul Islam Rana – the name of a termless grief in Bangladesh cricket; the young talent who lost his life in a very early age of 23 was a potential star all-rounder, death separ

thumb

Mosaddek Hossain achieves rare feat in Debut test

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain made his way to the longer format in international cricket in style scoring a maiden fifty, which also has sealed his name in rare records. [নিউজটি বাং

thumb

Tigers dominate with bat in Day- 3

Responsible knock of captain Mushfiqur Rahim and vital partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Mosaddek Hossain guided Bangladesh Team to go pass 450 plus in their first i

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.