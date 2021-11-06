Mahmudullah News
Riyad backs their WC preparation at Mirpur
A horrendous journey ended eventually. Bangladesh managed to win against Oman &amp; Papua New Guinea. The Tigers conceded a loss with Scotland too. Red &amp; Green have fai
Bangladesh skipped practice to avoid fatigue: Riyad
Bangladesh has been busy for the last few months. The team has been in the game since the tour of Zimbabwe. Tigers has canceled practice many times during the ICC World Twenty/20.
Mahmudullah not planning to retire and resign
Mahmudullah’s captaincy was questioned many times in the T20 World Cup. He was asked about retirement too. He told—I am not thinking about that at this moment.Mahmudullah not plann
Riyad doesn't know the cause for successive defeats
Bangladesh completed another world cup. The Tigers' Seventh World Cup ended without a win in the Super Twelve. After such a performance, captain Mahmudullah Riyad said that he is
Few wins would have made us a different side: Mahmudullah
Bangladesh have been knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after losing their first four matches in the super twelve. According to their captain the situation would have been
Mahmudullah praised speed star Taskin
Tiger captain Mahmudullah Riyad has praised Taskin Ahmed's bowling duringthe ongoing World Cup. Bangladesh chosed Taskin over Mustafizur Rahman against South Africa, though it was
Tigers desperate to win remaining games
There is literally very marginal chance for Bangladesh in the semi final race but they are desirous to win last two matches. Mahmudullah Riyad saidBangladesh will try their best to
Holder's height made difference: Riyad
There were 13 runs required of 7 balls. With Liton Das on strike who had been batting from the beginning relatively with justsix short of 50. He went for the glorysmashing to the l
It's my fault as I failed: Riyad
Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad take the blame himself after failing to take Bangladesh home from a very comfortable position against West Indies. He thinks the plan failure during the l
Riyad pleads crowd to keep supporting
The fan base of Bangladesh Cricket Team is so passionate that they support Tigers every match regardless of result and where ever they play. They are in UAE now to participate in t
Riyad blames batting blunder for defeat
Captain Mahmudullah Riyad identifies irresponsible batting as prime reason behind toothless surrender against England. He thinks failure to get a decent start upfront has hurt them
Bangladesh lucky to have Shakib: Riyad
They say Bangladesh smiles if Shakib Al Hasan smiles. And it is proved again and again in International tournaments. The all-rounder is now nominated Player of the match for six ou