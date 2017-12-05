
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Khulna Titans News
thumb

Live: Khulna Titans opt to bat first

Khulna Titans have won the toss and their skipper Mahmudullah Riyad opted to bat first against Comilla Victorians in the 39th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T

thumb

Junaid rates Mahmudullah cool captain

Khulna Titans' Pakistan recruit Junaid Khan has showered praise on his captain Mahmudullah Riyad's leadership. He would like to see the 'captain cool' to lead Bangladesh in interna

thumb

Live: Khulna to bowl first despite winning the toss

The defending title holder of Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites have taken on Khulna Titans in the fourt match of ongoing BPL. Khulna have won the toss ana the skipper of

thumb

Competition will be more this time: Mosharraf

In a few days, Bangladesh's biggest Cricket event Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is about to begin and all the teams have started their practice sessions too.In this year's BPL, f

thumb

Michael Klinger joins Khulna Titans

Australian batsman Michael Klinger will play for Khulna Titans this season and he will be available for the entire tournament. Klinger played 3 T20Is for the Australia national tea

thumb

I want to learn as much as I can from Jayawardene: Shanto

After whitewashing Ireland 'A', Bangladesh 'A' team's captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto wants to perform well now in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). [আরো পড়ুনঃ জয়াবর্ধনের কাছ থেকে

thumb

Titans go for young guns

After signing a number of star players, last year's third-positioned team Khulna Titans have gone for young guns for the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 in the players' draft. [নিউজ

thumb

Brathwaite, Malan, Howell latest inclusions of Khulna Titans

Khulna Titans, one of the participating teams of fifth season’s of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), have made a big announcement on Thursday as they have confirmed the news of sign

thumb

Sylhet all set to arrange BPL T20 2017

[caption id="attachment_83694" align="alignnone" width="960"] Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Photo: bdcrictime[/caption]Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five will get

thumb

BPL-5 to get underway with Dhaka-Sylhet match

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five is only 83 days away to get underway. Prior to the new season of this popular and biggest event of Bangladesh domestic cricket, BPL gove

thumb

Titans violated BPL regulations

According to Bangladesh Premier League Governing Council (BPL GC), Khulna Titans had violated BPL regulations. They announced their icon player's name for this season too early. [ন

thumb

'Contribution of local players in BPL is the most important thing'

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Titans skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has said he believes the contribution of local players in the league is

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.