Khulna Titans News
Live: Khulna Titans opt to bat first
Khulna Titans have won the toss and their skipper Mahmudullah Riyad opted to bat first against Comilla Victorians in the 39th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T
Junaid rates Mahmudullah cool captain
Khulna Titans' Pakistan recruit Junaid Khan has showered praise on his captain Mahmudullah Riyad's leadership. He would like to see the 'captain cool' to lead Bangladesh in interna
Live: Khulna to bowl first despite winning the toss
The defending title holder of Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites have taken on Khulna Titans in the fourt match of ongoing BPL. Khulna have won the toss ana the skipper of
Competition will be more this time: Mosharraf
In a few days, Bangladesh's biggest Cricket event Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is about to begin and all the teams have started their practice sessions too.In this year's BPL, f
Michael Klinger joins Khulna Titans
Australian batsman Michael Klinger will play for Khulna Titans this season and he will be available for the entire tournament. Klinger played 3 T20Is for the Australia national tea
I want to learn as much as I can from Jayawardene: Shanto
After whitewashing Ireland 'A', Bangladesh 'A' team's captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto wants to perform well now in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). [আরো পড়ুনঃ জয়াবর্ধনের কাছ থেকে
Titans go for young guns
After signing a number of star players, last year's third-positioned team Khulna Titans have gone for young guns for the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 in the players' draft. [নিউজ
Brathwaite, Malan, Howell latest inclusions of Khulna Titans
Khulna Titans, one of the participating teams of fifth season’s of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), have made a big announcement on Thursday as they have confirmed the news of sign
Sylhet all set to arrange BPL T20 2017
[caption id="attachment_83694" align="alignnone" width="960"] Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Photo: bdcrictime[/caption]Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five will get
BPL-5 to get underway with Dhaka-Sylhet match
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five is only 83 days away to get underway. Prior to the new season of this popular and biggest event of Bangladesh domestic cricket, BPL gove
Titans violated BPL regulations
According to Bangladesh Premier League Governing Council (BPL GC), Khulna Titans had violated BPL regulations. They announced their icon player's name for this season too early. [ন
'Contribution of local players in BPL is the most important thing'
Ahead of the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Khulna Titans skipper Mahmudullah Riyad has said he believes the contribution of local players in the league is