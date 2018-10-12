
Khaled Masud News
thumb

Record that still belongs to Bangladesh

In the just concluded Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, the Aussies batted 139.5 overs in the fourth innings thanks to the help of Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and

thumb

Pilot calls for a equally talented back-up team

The current Bangladesh national side has a number of world-class players who have the full potential of turning a match on its head anytime. Still Khaled Mashud Pilot, the former B

thumb

10 bowlers emerge from Comilla Victorians &#039;Bowler Hunt&#039; campaign

The final of the ‘Bowler Hunt Competition’ launched by Comilla Victorians – the defending champion of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was held on 2nd of October, 2016 at the La

thumb

Comilla Victorians to launch &#039;Bowler Hunt&#039; campaign in Comilla

Bangladesh Premier League franchise Comilla Victorians has announced their new venture of the season. They are going to back in action with a bowler hunt competition, announced tod

thumb

Pilot in favour of Ashraful&#039;s BCL participation

After serving three years of ban from competitive cricket -- let it be domestic or international cricket, Bangladesh's first cricketing superstar Mohammad Ashraful has been freed t

thumb

Sabbir will be the surprise package

In a write up at the Daily Kalerkantho, former national captain Khaled Masud Pilot has given his thoughts about the Bangladesh squad for the world cup. Here is his opinion about th

thumb

Turning Point of Bangladesh Cricket- ICC Trophy 1997 Champions

April 13, 1997-history was made. Dream that had been nurtured by every Bangladeshi, happened to be true. Today, Bangladesh is getting itself established as one of the most improvin

