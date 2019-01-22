
Kamrul Islam Rabbi News
thumb

Watch: Kamrul's 4 wickets against Comilla Victorians

Rajshahi Kings humble Comilla Victorians by 38 runs in the first match of the second phase in Dhaka in BPL 2019.An unbeaten 104 runs innings by Laurie Evans, the first century of t

thumb

Improved Rabbi expects selectors' nod

Pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi is one of those Test specialists currently out of the limelight. But since making his five-dayer debut against England last year, he has so far played five

thumb

Miraz and Rabbi receive reception from home district

Two rising talents of Bangladesh cricket Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Kamrul Islam Rabbi, both hailing from Barisal district have been given honorary reception to the youngsters in Baris

thumb

Rabbi dreamt of Tendulkar's, now Kohli's wicket

Last October, against England, Kamrul Islam Rabbi made his debut in the elite arena of cricket; so far it is good for the well-built pacer – playing four Test matches so far, Rabbi

thumb

Courtney Walsh's advice to the Pacers

This was a big doubt ahead of the New Zealand series that what will be the performance of Bangladesh Cricket team pacers in the tour. [Read in Bangla: পেসারদের কোর্টনি ওয়ালশের উপদে

thumb

We lost because of our batting - Hathurusinghe

Bangladesh cricket team played three pacers after a long time in Test cricket. Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Subashis Roy leaded the line up for the men in red and green.All

thumb

Taskin seemed the more experienced guy: Rabbi

Among the three pacemen playing for Bangladesh in the ongoing Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, Kamrul Islam Rabbi is the most experienced guy. Because whereas it is his third T

thumb

Victory still on Tigers' wishlist

The third day of the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand hasn't been as good as compared to the first two days of the game. While the Tigers were in the driver's

thumb

We had specific plan against Taylor: Rabbi

Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque were the hero for Bangladesh on the first day of the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. On the second day, it was

thumb

Victoria officials block players&#039; mobile numbers to ignore payment requests

According to the payment rules of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), the players are supposed to receive their payments in three slabs (30%, 30% and 40%), and at leas

thumb

Rabbi hopeful of international debut

The recently concluded Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has witnessed some brilliant performances from the upcoming and aspiring cricketers of the country.Among t

thumb

Thumb injury sidelines Rabbi for a week

Jannatul Naym PiealComilla Victorians pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi has sustained a finger injury during the team's practice session at the indoor of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Sta

