Kamrul Islam Rabbi News
Watch: Kamrul's 4 wickets against Comilla Victorians
Rajshahi Kings humble Comilla Victorians by 38 runs in the first match of the second phase in Dhaka in BPL 2019.An unbeaten 104 runs innings by Laurie Evans, the first century of t
Improved Rabbi expects selectors' nod
Pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi is one of those Test specialists currently out of the limelight. But since making his five-dayer debut against England last year, he has so far played five
Miraz and Rabbi receive reception from home district
Two rising talents of Bangladesh cricket Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Kamrul Islam Rabbi, both hailing from Barisal district have been given honorary reception to the youngsters in Baris
Rabbi dreamt of Tendulkar's, now Kohli's wicket
Last October, against England, Kamrul Islam Rabbi made his debut in the elite arena of cricket; so far it is good for the well-built pacer – playing four Test matches so far, Rabbi
Courtney Walsh's advice to the Pacers
This was a big doubt ahead of the New Zealand series that what will be the performance of Bangladesh Cricket team pacers in the tour. [Read in Bangla: পেসারদের কোর্টনি ওয়ালশের উপদে
We lost because of our batting - Hathurusinghe
Bangladesh cricket team played three pacers after a long time in Test cricket. Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Subashis Roy leaded the line up for the men in red and green.All
Taskin seemed the more experienced guy: Rabbi
Among the three pacemen playing for Bangladesh in the ongoing Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington, Kamrul Islam Rabbi is the most experienced guy. Because whereas it is his third T
Victory still on Tigers' wishlist
The third day of the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand hasn't been as good as compared to the first two days of the game. While the Tigers were in the driver's
We had specific plan against Taylor: Rabbi
Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque were the hero for Bangladesh on the first day of the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. On the second day, it was
Victoria officials block players' mobile numbers to ignore payment requests
According to the payment rules of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), the players are supposed to receive their payments in three slabs (30%, 30% and 40%), and at leas
Rabbi hopeful of international debut
The recently concluded Walton Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has witnessed some brilliant performances from the upcoming and aspiring cricketers of the country.Among t
Thumb injury sidelines Rabbi for a week
Jannatul Naym PiealComilla Victorians pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi has sustained a finger injury during the team's practice session at the indoor of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Sta