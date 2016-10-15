Jubair Hossain News
Jubair faded away, says Chandika
Leg-spinners have been a crucial part for every team in modern days. But what about Bangladesh? Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha says the 21-year old leggie Jubair Hossain Likhon
Likhon sets sights on gaining experience
Jubair Hossain Likhon is the only genuine leg-spinner in Bangladesh national cricket team's current set up. But the young cricketer hasn't yet been able to establish himself as a r
Yasir Shah learned googly from Likhon!
Yasir Shah is unarguably one of the best bowlers in the world today. Just a few weeks ago, he rewrote a 120-year old record by picking up 90 wickets in just 19 Tests. He also rode
Shane Warne is my role-model : Jubair Likhon
Jannatul Naym PiealJubair Hossain Likhon, country's first specialist leg-spinner has always been in the problems with his accuracy, which most often seems to eat up all his great
Jubair called up for final ODI
Jannatul Naym PiealLeg-spinner Jubair Hossain has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the third and final ODI of the ZA 'N ZEE Ice Cream three-match series against India.Bang
Jubair gets strong backing from Shakib
Jannatul Naym PiealWhen his bowling performance in the Test cricket was under scanner, Shakib Al Hasan came up with stellar performance against India on the rain-affected day three
Jubair concerned about lack of match practice
Jannatul Naym PiealLeg-spinner Jubair Hossain is frustrated to go into the series against India consisting of lone Test match with lack of match practice but remained hopeful to co
Jubair looks forward
Despite not getting a chance in the 15 member squad for the world cup, young leg spinner Jubair Hossain has remained unperturbed. He has been one of the most discussed ommissions i
Coach wanted Jubair in the team
We all knew, Bangladesh’s coach Chandika Haturasinghe wanted the young leg spinner Jubair Hossain in the team. Whether Jubair will be in the team, there was great debate going on a
Jubair ready to take his chances
He is a huge fan of Shane Warne. Being a leg spinner, he has managed to create quite a stir in his debut series against Zimbabwe. In both Tests and ODI'S, he picked up wickets at c
Ex players want Jubair, Nasir in the team
The most memorable scene of the 1992 World Cup would definitely be a beaming Imran Khan holding the trophy aloft. When Imran Khan, the Pakistan captain, had picked up a 21 year old
Jubair can be the mystery man
In a write up at the Daily Kalerkantho, former national captain Rakibul Hasan has given his thoughts about the Bangladesh squad for the world cup. Here is his opinion about the squ