ICC World Twenty20 2016 India News
Friendship with Indian youngster helps Fizz tackle English barrier
Ricky Bhui hasn't played a single match so far in this season's VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL). Still he is one of the most valuable assets in the Sunrisers Hyderabad ranks. You
Mustafizur is in linguistic difficulty
The ‘Cutter master’ is now in Hyderabad to participate in his first ever Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not yet able to cut the language barrier; playing in international cric
Mustafizur Rahman: Best Breakthrough Bowler of WC 2016
The fragrance of the World Cup is still getting strong and various cricket communities are revealing the names of best performers in their point of view. The most well-known cricke
Dhoni and Samuels to face penalties from ICC
Marlon Samuels, the superhero of West Indies in the just completed ICC World Twenty20 2016 agitated the disciplinary authorities of International Cricket Council by his unmannerly
'Stokes is a legend - Cricket is a cruel game' Brathwaite
So four and four might always not come to eight – when you know Carlos Brathwaite executed four brutal sixes in the final over of a World Cup final to guide his team to be champion
Tamim Iqbal will be rewarded by Peshawar Zalmi
In the just completed ICC World Twenty20, 2016, with an average of 73.75, Tamim Iqbal scored 295 runs from just 6 matches. Although Bangladesh was eliminated from the super 10 roun
Mustafizur Rahman included in the World T20 squad
About a month of exiting T20 cricket in 35 days, has come to an end. West Indies are Champions of both Men and Women World T20 2016. ICC announced the best World T20 XI. [দেখুন টিম
Watch winning moment of West Indies, World T20 final
Probably we had the the best World T20 Final ever. Carlos Brathwaite and West Indies did miracle! West Indies are the first team ever to win two World T20 titles. [Watch also: Winn
Brathwaite births the title for West Indies
West Indies has clinched the title of ICC World Twenty20 2016 through beating England by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata a short while ago. [See full scorecard of the fina
WI to chase 156 to win in the final of ICC T20 WC 2016
England have reached the score of 155 runs for the loss of 9 wickets at the end of their allotted overs against West Indies in the final of the ICC World Twenty20 2016 at the Eden
WT20 Teams to wear black arm bands to respect Kolkata flyover tragedy
In the men’s and women’s final of ICC World Twenty20 2016 on Sunday, four teams are suggested to wear black arm bands as a mark of respect for the victims of Kolkata flyover traged
Gayle on the verge of century of sixes
Whoever will come as winners in today’s final of ICC World Twenty20 2016, is going to be their second T20 world title as both England and West Indies are the former champions of th