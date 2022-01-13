ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 News
List of Highest run scorer at U19 World Cups
Young cricketers from the world consider the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup as a stepping stone on their journey to international cricket.There have been numerous players who made
Indian greats shocked, call for change of youngsters' behaviour
While three Bangladeshi and two Indian players have already been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their delinquency during the final of the 2020 Under-19 W
Five players charged by ICC after Under-19 World Cup final brawl
Five players have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final in South Africa on Sunday (February 9).Bangl
Jonty Rhodes supports Young Tigers
While there have been much talks regarding the verbal exchange and shoving between Bangladesh and India players post the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday, Proteas legend Jont
Akbar captain in ICC's team of the tournament
ICC (International Cricket Council) has announced the team of 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup which includes players from six nations.[caption id="attachment_139266" align="aligncenter"
Greatest 12 months of my life: Stonier
Bangladesh cricket fraternity is overjoyed with U19 team's World Cup win on Sunday which marked one of the greatest days of this nation's cricketing history. The Young Tigers chase
Seniors offer congratulatory messages to Young Tigers
As Bangladesh Under-19s have become the first team from Bangladesh to win World Cup at any level, by dethroning the defending champions India on Sunday, senior players like Mashraf
Contrasting statements from Bangladesh, India captains
Things did neither go easy nor remain calm in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup between Bangladesh and India on Sunday, with players of the two teams seen engaging in an exch
ICC to take U-19 final controversy seriously
In terms of on-field tension and intensity, the rivalry between Bangladesh and India has nowadays even toppled the India-Pakistan rivalry, specially after some really close finishe
A dream come true: Akbar
Bangladesh U19 team's World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali has showered praise on every support staff who contributed in every possible way to bring a memorable event.Akbar had a qu
Wishes galore for Young Tigers
With the Young Tigers from Bangladesh on the cusp of history and have a great opportunity to dethrone the defending champions India in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at th
U19 CWC: Bangladesh seek first-ever global trophy
The 2020 edition of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is all set for the Final match between Asian nations Bangladesh and India. Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host the ultimate game.It