ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 News
thumb

List of Highest run scorer at U19 World Cups

Young cricketers from the world consider the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup as a stepping stone on their journey to international cricket.There have been numerous players who made

thumb

Indian greats shocked, call for change of youngsters' behaviour

While three Bangladeshi and two Indian players have already been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their delinquency during the final of the 2020 Under-19 W

thumb

Five players charged by ICC after Under-19 World Cup final brawl

Five players have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after unsavoury scenes following the Under-19 World Cup final in South Africa on Sunday (February 9).Bangl

thumb

Jonty Rhodes supports Young Tigers

While there have been much talks regarding the verbal exchange and shoving between Bangladesh and India players post the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday, Proteas legend Jont

thumb

Akbar captain in ICC's team of the tournament

ICC (International Cricket Council) has announced the team of 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup which includes players from six nations.[caption id="attachment_139266" align="aligncenter"

thumb

Greatest 12 months of my life: Stonier

Bangladesh cricket fraternity is overjoyed with U19 team's World Cup win on Sunday which marked one of the greatest days of this nation's cricketing history. The Young Tigers chase

thumb

Seniors offer congratulatory messages to Young Tigers

As Bangladesh Under-19s have become the first team from Bangladesh to win World Cup at any level, by dethroning the defending champions India on Sunday, senior players like Mashraf

thumb

Contrasting statements from Bangladesh, India captains

Things did neither go easy nor remain calm in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup between Bangladesh and India on Sunday, with players of the two teams seen engaging in an exch

thumb

ICC to take U-19 final controversy seriously

In terms of on-field tension and intensity, the rivalry between Bangladesh and India has nowadays even toppled the India-Pakistan rivalry, specially after some really close finishe

thumb

A dream come true: Akbar

Bangladesh U19 team's World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali has showered praise on every support staff who contributed in every possible way to bring a memorable event.Akbar had a qu

thumb

Wishes galore for Young Tigers

With the Young Tigers from Bangladesh on the cusp of history and have a great opportunity to dethrone the defending champions India in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at th

thumb

U19 CWC: Bangladesh seek first-ever global trophy

The 2020 edition of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is all set for the Final match between Asian nations Bangladesh and India. Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host the ultimate game.It

