ICC T20 World Cup 2020 News
thumb

Harbhajan Singh urges Shoaib to give up

Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has poked Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Akhter ahead of the upcoming Indo-Pak battle in ICC World Twenty/20 on October Twenty Four. He has offe

thumb

Kohli looking forward to MSD for Game Reading

Former Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will play the role of Mentor in Team India during the ICC World Twenty/20. Virat Kohli is delighted to have him back in the team. He wants to us

thumb

Archer ruled out of T20 World Cup, Ashes

England right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and Ashes in Australia.England right-arm fast bowler Jofra Archer is suffering from

thumb

Lara picks top three contenders for T20 World Cup 2020

The upcoming marquee event of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 is still a long way to go as it is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020. With aroun

thumb

'Not for the faint hearted' - Twitterati reacts on Super Over saga in Wankhede

The thriller at the Wankhede last night witnessed the home team enjoying a Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, ensuing the play-offs of the Indian Premier League 2019 as th

thumb

Shakib confident of reaching Super 12s

On New Year's first day, ICC made confirmation of Bangladesh and former winners Sri Lanka not qualifying for the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.This is the third

thumb

Bangladesh fail to make T20 WC Super 12s directly

Former champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have failed to qualify directly for T20 World Cup 2020's Super 12 stage. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ২০২০ বিশ্বকাপ সরাসরি খেলবে যে ৮ দল]Internati

