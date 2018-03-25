
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 News
thumb

MOT Raza presents emotional speech

"This trophy is a painful reminder of the dreams that we had," said Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Man of the Tournament of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 held by Zimbabwe.Raza ha

thumb

Afghanistan crowned champions of the World Cup Qualifiers

From losing the first three games to almost be dumped out of the tournament, to having other results go your way whilst being busy at winning every game that you've on your hands,

thumb

Afghanistan grab World Cup spot

Afghanistan have sealed World Cup spot with a five-wicket victory over Ireland in the last match of the Super Sixes at World Cup qualifier at Harare Sports Club, Harare. It will be

thumb

Guys are shattered in the dressing room: Cremer

Within couple of days, the World Cup qualifier has seen too many heartbreaks. Yesterday, it was Scotland and today it was the hosts of the World Cup qualifiers Zimbabwe.The hosts h

thumb

UAE demolish Zimbabwe's WC dreams

United Arab Emirates have knocked Zimbabwe out of contentions for 2019 World Cup as they seal a 3-run win (DLS) against the hosts in the super six game of qualifiers at Harare Spor

thumb

Windies qualify for WC, Scotland miss out

Windies have become the ninth team to qualify for the ten-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They have won by 5 runs (D/L method) in a close-clash against Scotland in the super six s

thumb

Rashid's five-for keeps Afghanistan alive

Afghanistan are having quite a seesaw ride in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers and somehow they are keeping themselves alive to earn a spot in the World Cup.After bowling out Unite

thumb

ICC charges Samuels with one demerit point

Windies batsman Marlon Samuels has  received a warning and one demerit point after being charged with a Level 1 Breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Per

thumb

Windies inch closer to World Cup

With four matches remaining in the Super Six phase, five teams are competing for two coveted spots in the marquee World Cup clash in the summer of 2019 in England. As of how things

thumb

Zimbabwe climb top of the table after thrashing Ireland

Led by Sikandar Raza's unbeaten 69 nd three-wicket hauls for Tendai Chisoro and Graeme Cremer, Zimbabwe registered a 107-run win over Ireland at the Harare Sports Club to move to t

thumb

Afghanistan stay alive, Nepal gain ODI status

The Super Sixes round of the ICC World Cup qualifiers started with thrills and emotions with Afghanistan pulling yet another stunning victory over Windies while the day was a histo

thumb

Zimbabwe-Scotland match ends in a tie

The World Cup qualifiers are just turning into a massive content between the sides and the matches are going down to the wire including the twist and turns.Few days ago, Zimbabwe d

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.