ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 News
Williamson reveals why he sent Guptill and Neesham in the super over
The 2019 World Cup final was the first dramatic final, cricket world ever seen. After the match got tied, it was decided to go for a super over. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson
2019 Men's World Cup gave £350 million boost to UK economy: ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Men's World Cup in England and Wales last year generated a total economic impact to the United Kingdom of more than £
ICC defends Dharmasena over umpiring blunder
Kumar Dharmasena drew criticism for his contentious decision during the last over of the World Cup final between England and New Zealand. In fact, he was on the receiving end of tr
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka: Will Bangladesh be able to move past the World Cup failure?
Bangladesh has started their Sri Lanka tour brightly by winning the solitary practise match against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI at the P Sara Oval, Colombo.It will certainly set
World Cup analysis: Where did it go wrong for Bangladesh?
Bangladesh had a great start to their world cup campaign. They beat South Africa at Oval and ran New Zealand close. They also chased 322 against West Indies and beat Afghanistan co
Dharmasena doesn't regret the decision
Umpire Kumar Dharmasena has hit the headlines once again after he said that he never regrets the decision where he granted six runs for England instead of 5 in the wake of a Martin
Boult apologizes for New Zealand's World Cup loss
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult apologized for New Zealand's World Cup loss after he landed in New Zealand along with a set of players from England.New Zealand had a heartbreak
Neesham's childhood coach died during WC super over
Former Auckland Grammar School teacher and veteran coach David James Gordon drew his last breath after New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham went for a six during the Super Over in
Indian statisticians suggest new names for ODIs
By Bipin DaniWorld's renowned Indian cricket statistician Mohandas Menon wants the One Day International matches to be renamed. In the recently concluded World Cup the match betwe
Yograj criticises Dhoni of intentionally losing WC semifinal
It seems that Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh is not leaving MS Dhoni anytime soon. He has once again targeted Dhoni by accusing him of intentionally losing the World Cup semi-f
World Cup trophy should have been 'shared': Sir Garry Sobers
By Bipin Dani The ICC's 2019 World Cup trophy should have been "shared" and not only the England team should have been declared the winner, according to few former cricketers."Is
'Real shame the trophy was decided on boundary count'
By virtue of hitting more boundaries in the match, England were declared the World Cup winners after having tied with New Zealand in the Super Over.The nerve wrecking havoc of the