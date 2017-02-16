Fixtures News
IPL going to start with clash of Hyderabad and Bangalore
Tenth edition of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to underway from 5 April with the clash of defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. On We
Fixtures of NCL last three rounds
Due to incessant rain all over the country, the 17th season of the National Cricket League (NCL) had been called of after the completion of the third round. But now after a long br
Asia Cup Qualifiers in Fatullah from February 19
Jannatul Naym PiealThe Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday has officially announced the schedule of Asia Cup T20 2016 Qualifiers. Four teams -- Afghanistan, United Arab Emirat
Fixture : BRB Bangladesh Premier League 3
Jannatul Naym PiealThe third season of the money-spinning Twenty20 tournament Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be held from 20 November to 15 December. The tournament will kick
Zimbabwe to visit on 2nd of November
The schedule of the bilateral series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has been announced in an official briefing made by the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon on Wednesday.All the ma
Schedule: Bangladesh A tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe
The Bangladesh A Team has left Dhaka for South Africa on Wednesday, 14 October, evening for a warm-up tour leading into the series against Zimbabwe A.Bangladesh A Squad: Shuvagata
Cricket Schedule
Australia will arrive in Dhaka on 28th of September, 2015. They will play a warm up match against BCB XI at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah. And they will leave Dhaka on 22
FTP draft done for Bangladesh up to 2023
Bangladesh cricket board has completed their discussions with all the test playing nations about the future tour plan (FTP) of Bangladesh team up to 2023. As per the drafted FTP, B
New Zealand Cricket Team to arrive on Tuesday
The New Zealand Cricket Team will start arriving in Bangladesh tomorrow (Tuesday, 01 October) for a series involving two Tests, three ODIs and one T20 international. [Watch Video C
Mushfiqur Rahim relishing the challenge of ICC World Cup 2015
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim expects the hardest of competitions but is looking forward to the challenge of tackling the likes of Australia, New Zealand, England and Sri Lank
BCB announced U-23 team for ACC Emerging Team's Cup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board have announced the Bangladesh Under 23 Team for the ACC Emerging Team’s Cup Singapore 2013 today on Tuesday. The Emerging Nations Cup is a one day tour
Bangladesh Under 19 Team for Tour of England 2013
The Bangladesh Cricket Board have announced the Bangladesh Under 19 Team for the Tour of England 2013 today on Tuesday.Sl.Players NamePlayer Type1Joyraj SheikRHB2Shadman IslamLHB3N