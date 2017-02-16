
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Fixtures News
thumb

IPL going to start with clash of Hyderabad and Bangalore

Tenth edition of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to underway from 5 April with the clash of defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.  On We

thumb

Fixtures of NCL last three rounds

Due to incessant rain all over the country, the 17th season of the National Cricket League (NCL) had been called of after the completion of the third round. But now after a long br

thumb

Asia Cup Qualifiers in Fatullah from February 19

Jannatul Naym PiealThe Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday has officially announced the schedule of Asia Cup T20 2016 Qualifiers. Four teams -- Afghanistan, United Arab Emirat

thumb

Fixture : BRB Bangladesh Premier League 3

Jannatul Naym PiealThe third season of the money-spinning Twenty20 tournament Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be held from 20 November to 15 December. The tournament will kick

thumb

Zimbabwe to visit on 2nd of November

The schedule of the bilateral series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has been announced in an official briefing made by the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon on Wednesday.All the ma

thumb

Schedule: Bangladesh A tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe

The Bangladesh A Team has left Dhaka for South Africa on Wednesday,  14 October, evening for a warm-up tour leading into the series against Zimbabwe A.Bangladesh A Squad: Shuvagata

thumb

Cricket Schedule

Australia will arrive in Dhaka on 28th of September, 2015. They will play a warm up match against BCB XI at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah. And they will leave Dhaka on 22

thumb

FTP draft done for Bangladesh up to 2023

Bangladesh cricket board has completed their discussions with all the test playing nations about the future tour plan (FTP) of Bangladesh team up to 2023. As per the drafted FTP, B

thumb

New Zealand Cricket Team to arrive on Tuesday

The New Zealand Cricket Team will start arriving in Bangladesh tomorrow (Tuesday, 01 October) for a series involving two Tests, three ODIs and one T20 international. [Watch Video C

thumb

Mushfiqur Rahim relishing the challenge of ICC World Cup 2015

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim expects the hardest of competitions but is looking forward to the challenge of tackling the likes of Australia, New Zealand, England and Sri Lank

thumb

BCB announced U-23 team for ACC Emerging Team&#039;s Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have announced the Bangladesh Under 23 Team for the ACC Emerging Team’s Cup Singapore 2013 today on Tuesday. The Emerging Nations Cup is a one day tour

thumb

Bangladesh Under 19 Team for Tour of England 2013

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have announced the Bangladesh Under 19 Team for the Tour of England 2013 today on Tuesday.Sl.Players NamePlayer Type1Joyraj SheikRHB2Shadman IslamLHB3N

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.