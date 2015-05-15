Fixtures News
World T20 Qualifying schedule is fixed
International Cricket Council has announced the final schedule of the qualifying round of T20 World Cup that is going to take place in India in 2016. Out of the 14 nations, 6 will
India's tour of Bangladesh in June officially on the cards
[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="535"] Indian cricket team will tour Bangladesh in June 2015, to play a one-off Test and three ODIs.[/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealIt has bee
Schedule of the Proteas tour is fixed
The year 2015 is studded with high profile tours in Bangladesh. The year is packed with scheduled tours of Pakistan, South Africa and Australia. After the completion of the World C
Acharya Memorial Trophy 2014- Fixtures
Acharya Memorial Trophy 2014 (ITINERARY)DateMatchVenue26 Oct. 2014Bengal v KarnatakaJadavpur University 2nd Campus Ground, Salt Lake27 Oct. 2014Mumbai v BCB XIJadavpur University 2
ICC 2015 World Cup Fixtures
[caption id="attachment_20568" align="aligncenter" width="600"] ICC Cricket World Cup 2015- Full Schedules[/caption]The two pools for the initial stage of the tournament, based on
Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2014- fixtures
Bangladesh will be hosting 3 Test matches and 5 ODIs against Zimbabwe starting from October 29, 2014. The matches will be spread over 3 venues, in Mirpur, Chittagong and Khulna. [W
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2014 Schedule
[caption id="attachment_16560" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Ban vs SL schedule[/caption]Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh will feature 2 Test matches, 2 Twenty 20's and 3 One Day In
ITINERARY: Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2014
The Bangladesh Cricket Board announces the itinerary for Sri Lanka's Tour of Bangladesh 2014. Sri Lanka will arrive Bangladesh on 24th January to play 2 tests, 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs a
ITINERARY: West Indies Under 19 in Bangladesh 2013
DateProgrammeVenue02 December 2013West Indies Under 19 arrive in Dhaka and travel to Chittagong03 December 2013Rest/PracticeZACS04 December 2013Warm-up matchZACS05 December 2013Res
ICC announced World Twenty20 2014 Groups and Fixtures
[gallery columns="2" ids="15643,15647,15649,15651"]Today the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the groups and match schedules and ticket sale plans for the ICC Wor
Bangladesh U19 Team to leave for West Indies on Tuesday
The Bangladesh Under 19 Team will leave Dhaka on Tuesday (01 Oct.) evening for a tour of the West Indies (Itinerary below). The Under 19 side will feature in seven youth ODIs again
Bangladesh U-19 tour of West Indies- Itinerary
Match: Bangladesh Under 19 v CCDM XI, 18-09-2013Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka Toss: Bangladesh Under 19 BRIEF SCORES: CCDM XI - 136 all out in 46.5