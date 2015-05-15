
Fixtures News
thumb

World T20 Qualifying schedule is fixed

International Cricket Council has announced the final schedule of the qualifying round of T20 World Cup that is going to take place in India in 2016. Out of the 14 nations, 6 will

thumb

India&#039;s tour of Bangladesh in June officially on the cards

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="535"] Indian cricket team will tour Bangladesh in June 2015, to play a one-off Test and three ODIs.[/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealIt has bee

thumb

Schedule of the Proteas tour is fixed

The year 2015 is studded with high profile tours in Bangladesh. The year is packed with scheduled tours of Pakistan, South Africa and Australia. After the completion of the World C

thumb

Acharya Memorial Trophy 2014- Fixtures

Acharya Memorial Trophy 2014 (ITINERARY)DateMatchVenue26 Oct. 2014Bengal v KarnatakaJadavpur University 2nd Campus Ground, Salt Lake27 Oct. 2014Mumbai v BCB XIJadavpur University 2

thumb

ICC 2015 World Cup Fixtures

[caption id="attachment_20568" align="aligncenter" width="600"] ICC Cricket World Cup 2015- Full Schedules[/caption]The two pools for the initial stage of the tournament, based on

thumb

Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2014- fixtures

Bangladesh will be hosting 3 Test matches and 5 ODIs against Zimbabwe starting from October 29, 2014. The matches will be spread over 3 venues, in Mirpur, Chittagong and Khulna. [W

thumb

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2014 Schedule

[caption id="attachment_16560" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Ban vs SL schedule[/caption]Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh will feature 2 Test matches, 2 Twenty 20's and 3 One Day In

thumb

ITINERARY: Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2014

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announces the itinerary for Sri Lanka's Tour of Bangladesh 2014. Sri Lanka will arrive Bangladesh on 24th January to play 2 tests, 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs a

thumb

ITINERARY: West Indies Under 19 in Bangladesh 2013

DateProgrammeVenue02 December 2013West Indies Under 19 arrive in Dhaka and travel to Chittagong03 December 2013Rest/PracticeZACS04 December 2013Warm-up matchZACS05 December 2013Res

thumb

ICC announced World Twenty20 2014 Groups and Fixtures

[gallery columns="2" ids="15643,15647,15649,15651"]Today the International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced the groups and match schedules and ticket sale plans for the ICC Wor

thumb

Bangladesh U19 Team to leave for West Indies on Tuesday

The Bangladesh Under 19 Team will leave Dhaka on Tuesday (01 Oct.) evening for a tour of the West Indies (Itinerary below). The Under 19 side will feature in seven youth ODIs again

thumb

Bangladesh U-19 tour of West Indies- Itinerary

Match: Bangladesh Under 19 v CCDM XI, 18-09-2013Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka Toss: Bangladesh Under 19 BRIEF SCORES:  CCDM XI - 136 all out in 46.5

