Emerging Asia Cup 2017 News
Bangladesh tie with Pakistan
The match between Bangladesh Under-23 and Pakistan Under-23 team has just ended in a tie at the Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox's Bazar. Chasing the total of 233 runs to
Nasir's sparkling ton leads Bangladesh to big win against Nepal
Bangladesh Under-23 have sewed up a heavy win against Nepal Under-23 in the Group-B match of ACC Emerging Asia Cup. Junior Tigers defeated Nepal by 83 runs at Sheikh Kamal Internat
Bangladesh beat Hong Kong in Emerging Asia Cup-2017
In the opening match of the Max Emerging Asia Cup 2017, host Bangladesh has beaten Hong Kong by 8 wickets. Hong Kong batted first and was bundled out scoring 125 runs. [বাংলায় পড়ুন
Cricketers of Emerging Asia Cup to be under VIP security
During the Emerging Asia Cup, 2017 to be held in Bangladesh, cricketers from eight Asian countries participating in the tournament will be provided VIP security by police. Chittago
Nasir, Mominul to play in Emerging Asia Cup 2017
Bangladesh are all set to host Emerging Asia Cup 2017 containing a total of eight participants. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced names of four national team cricketers