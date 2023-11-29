Domestic Cricket News
SA 20 2024: Paarl Royals name Shane Bond as head coach
Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been appointed by Paarl Royals as head coach for the upcoming SA20 competition. He takes over the vacant position left by JP Duminy, w
Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 for illegal action
Joburg Super Kings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been suspended from bowling at SA20, South Africa's franchise-based T20 tournament, for an illegal action.South Africa and Jo
David Miller appointed as Paarl Royals captain in SA20
Miller, who had a stunning 2022 IPL season and helped the Gujarat Titans clinch the title in their first attempt by hitting 481 runs in 16 games with a batting average of 142.73, l
SA20: JP Duminy appointed head coach of Paarl Royals
JP Duminy has been appointed as the head coach of the Paarl Royals, the T20 club he owns, the Royal Sports Group, will take part in the newly released SA20.Paarl Royals, the Royals
Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings launch kit for this season
Bhilwara Kings on Wednesday released a colorful kit for the second season of Legends League cricket which begins on 16 September 2022.The second Legends League cricket season is ab
Mark Boucher joins MI Cape Town as Coach in SA20
Proteas coach Mark Boucher, who will leave with a year left on his current contract, is wanted by several T20 leagues. South Africa's Daily Maverick news outlet has reported that h
Asif Afridi suspended by PCB for violating anti-corruption code
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leg spinner Asif Afridi has been provisionally suspended after two alleged breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.The Pakistan Cricket Boa
South Africa's newest T20 league name as SA20
Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s new T20 franchise league was known as the 'SA20'. In a virtual press conference, league commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also
Gautam Gambhir will play in the second season of Legends League cricket.
Gautam Gambhir, a former opening batter for India, announced on Friday that he will take part in the second Legends League cricket tournament.Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday
Pakistan Super League set to encounter with Indian Premier League in 2025
It will be the first time a T20 league has faced the cash-rich IPL. It will be interesting to see which tournament the players in both leagues will choose.The Pakistan Super League
Trent Boult will play for "MI Emirates" in the UAE T20 league.
Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians team in the UAE League. The New Zealand pacer, who recently gave up his central contract with the NZC, has become one of the MI Emirates t
KKR franchise has signed Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for the UAE T20 League
Some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket from countries such as England, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland.The