Dhaka Dynamites News
Watch: Russell's six lands outside the stadium
Dhaka Dynamites have notched their fifth victory of BPL 2019 as they hand Sylhet Sixers a six-wicket victory in match no.19 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.The Dynamites ta
World record by debutant Aliss Islam
The ninth match of Bangladesh Premier League- BPL 2019 witnessed a thriller in which two times champions Dhaka Dynamites earned a vital two runs win against the defending champions
Live: Dhaka opt to bowl against Rangpur
In the big match of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, Dhaka Dynamites have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Rangpur Riders at Sher-E-Bangla National C
Live: Dhaka win the toss, opt to bowl
The second phase of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League season has been going on in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and home side Dhaka Dynamites have taken on Sylhet
Photo Album: Sylhet Sixers vs Dhaka Dynamites, Match-1
Sylhet Sixers beat the defending title holder of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) by 9 wickets in the BPL-5 opener. After batting first Dhaka set a total of 136-7 with Kumar Sangakk
Nasir gives credit to home crowd
The fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started at the Sylhet International Stadium today and the home team Sylhet Sixers crushed the defending champions Dhaka Dyn
Shakib notches Dhaka Dynamites as best team of BPL - 5
The icon of the team and world number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed Dhaka Dynamites as the strong contender of the title in the forthcoming season of the Bangladesh Premi
Shakib aims better personal performance in BPL 2017
Shakib Al Hasan reached in the peak of performance in the first two seasons of the Bangladesh Premier League albeit the world number one all-rounder could not shine brighter despit
BCB announces fixture of BPL-5
The biggest party of Bangladesh domestic cricket, Bangladesh Premier League’s (BPL) season five was supposed to start from 2 November but according to the tournament itinerary, it
Rony, Sajib in Dhaka's powerful squad
Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites were already ready with a powerful squad for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League. They have added nine players from the players' draf
BPL franchises submit local players retainees’ list
Thursday was the deadline of submitting retainees’ cricketers list of the participating teams of Bangladesh Premier League season five, set to start from November 3. Hence, six par
BPL-5 sans opening ceremony!
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, which was expected to kick-off from 2 November, is likely to get underway a day later from 3 November with no opening cer