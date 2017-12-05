Chittagong Vikings News
Live: Rajshahi Kings opt to field first
Rajshahi Kings have won the toss and their skipper Mushfiqur Rahim opted to field first against Chittagong Vikings in the 40th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)
Having Tamim is a big motivation for us: Nafeesa
In the last 2 seasons, Tamim Iqbal played for his home team Chittagong Vikings and on the other hand the skipper of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza played for Comilla Victorians.
Vikings manager believes Soumya can fill the gaps of Tamim
In the last 2 seasons, Tamim Iqbal was the icon of Chittagong Vikings. The boy from Chittagong was also the captain. It was something very exciting for the left hand batsman to lea
BCB announces fixture of BPL-5
The biggest party of Bangladesh domestic cricket, Bangladesh Premier League’s (BPL) season five was supposed to start from 2 November but according to the tournament itinerary, it
Mishu over the moon after being picked up for BPL
In the 5th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), five players has been named from the Under-19 and four of them will play for the first time in Bangladesh's most popular cric
No big calls from Chittagong; Sunzamul, Najibullah in
Chittagong Vikings haven't picked any star player from the players' draft of Bangladesh Premier League 2017. They have picked only nine players in the draft.Sunzamul Islam was Viki
Nurul Abedin to be the coach of Chittagong Vikings
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Season 5 is going to be started from November. All the franchises are now having a busy time in rearranging and rebuilding their teams. Even before
BPL franchises submit local players retainees’ list
Thursday was the deadline of submitting retainees’ cricketers list of the participating teams of Bangladesh Premier League season five, set to start from November 3. Hence, six par
Draft fixture of BPL T20 2017
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is all set to commence from 2 November with seven teams participation. Prior to the kick-off of the mega and popular event of
Sylhet all set to arrange BPL T20 2017
[caption id="attachment_83694" align="alignnone" width="960"] Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Photo: bdcrictime[/caption]Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five will get
BPL-5 to get underway with Dhaka-Sylhet match
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season five is only 83 days away to get underway. Prior to the new season of this popular and biggest event of Bangladesh domestic cricket, BPL gove
Comilla got the best possible player: Mashrafe
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza played for Comilla Victorians in the last two seasons of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and led them to the title triumph in their very first campaign. [Read