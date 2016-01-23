Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2016 News
Mustafizur is in the higher rank
Bangladesh young pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman has been elevated up to 78 steps in the official T20 rankings of International Cricket Council after his performance in the first
Bangladesh drop to 11th in ranking after Zimbabwe T20Is
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh dropped to 11th position from 10th in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 ranking following their disastrous outcome in the four-match T20I se
Chigumbura calls time on Zimbabwe captaincy
Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe star Elton Chigumbura, who made his return after a short gap of two matches and led his side to an emphatic 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the fourth
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I
In the last game of T20 series played in Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium Khulna , Zimbabwe won by 18 runs and they completed the comeback to level the series 2-2 against Bangladesh. Masa
Shakib among T20I's Top 10
Jannatul Naym PiealWorld number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reached another milestone during the fourth and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khuln
Shakib grabs 50th T20I wicket
Jannatul Naym PiealShakib Al Hasan has picked up his 50th wicket in T20I cricket during the fourth and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Frid
Shakib on brink of becoming first BD bowler to take 50 wickets in T20Is
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh's iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the verge of another great milestone. Just a fortnight ago he became only the sixth all-rounder in the hist
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh and the visiting Zimbabwe will head into the final of the four-match T20I series on Friday at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna with the hosts le
Sabbir or Masakadza: Who will become Man of the Series?
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns against each for the last time today in the four-match T20I series at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. Thanks to Z
Tamim, Sunny likely for Friday's finale
Jannatul Naym PiealToo much experiment cost Bangladesh the third match of the four-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. As a result, Friday's fourth and final match has
Bangladesh play their 50th T20I on Friday
Jannatul Naym PiealNovember 28, 2006 - Bangladesh played their first ever T20I match against Zimbabwe at the Khulna Divisional Stadium. January 22, 2016 - after around 9 years and
Brian Vitori accused of illegal bowling action
Abeda AshrafZimbabwe’s young pace sensation Brian Vitori has been accused of suspected bowling action; after the third match of the series at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna