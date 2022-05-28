
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2022
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2022 News
thumb

Miraz was a big loss: Domingo disappointed with Mosaddek's performance

After a miserable defeat by 10 wicketsagainst Sri Lanka in the final Test of the two-match Test series against SriLanka at home, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that all-roun

thumb

Karunaratne dedicates Test victory to people back home

Sri Lanka have gone bankrupteconomically. There are trouble and instability among the people of thecountry. Sri Lankan cricketers make a reason for smiling for the country’speople

thumb

Mominul rues poor bowling after 10-wicket defeat

After a dismal 10-wicket loss againstSri Lanka Bangladesh captain, Mominul Haque has said that they have to work onbowling in the upcoming days, especially in the pace bowling depa

thumb

Shakib wishes to continue his 'chinaman' action in ODIs and T20s

Wrist spin is always valued incricket. And if that is from the left hand, then there is more added value init. World cricket is now dominated by chinaman bowlers from differentcoun

thumb

Asitha Fernando stars in Sri Lanka's first Test win in 2022

Visiting Sri Lanka have defeatedthe hosts Bangladesh by a big margin of 10 wickets in the final Test of thetwo-match Test series in Dhaka and won the series by 1-0. The first Test

thumb

Bangladesh are the fittest team in Test cricket, says Shakib

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan thinks Bangladeshi cricketers have enough physical fitness todo well in Test cricket. However, he thinks that Bangladeshi cricketers may

thumb

Tigers' batting woes put Sri Lanka in box seat to win the series

Bangladesh fell into a battingdisaster again as they are in a dangerous position after the fourth day of the secondand final Test against visiting Sri Lanka. Trailing by 141 runs,

thumb

Taijul fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islamhas been punished for violating the ICC code of conduct. The ICC has fined him onthe third day of the ongoing Dhaka Test between host Bangladesh and

thumb

Ebadot could have walked away with four or five wickets: Donald

Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury andKhaled Ahmed are managing Bangladesh's pace department in the Dhaka Test as theother two main pacers- Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed have been out from

thumb

Mathews inspires Sri Lanka to stay firm on rain-affected day

Veteran Angelo Mathews once againhelps Sri Lanka to fight equally on a rain-affected day with the hosts Bangladeshas Sri Lanka ended day three of the second and final Test trailing

thumb

All the records of Bangladesh, Mushfiqur and Litton in Dhaka Test

In the first innings againstvisiting Sri Lanka in the Dhaka Test, the host Bangladesh rewrote a lot ofhistory of world cricket. Bangladesh's 365 runs in an innings where six batsme

thumb

Sri Lanka make strong start in reply of Bangladesh's 364

At the end of the second day ofthe Dhaka Test, Sri Lanka are 222 runs behind the host Bangladesh. Before theend of the day's play, Sri Lanka scored 143 runs, losing 2 wickets.After

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.