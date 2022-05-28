Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2022 News
Miraz was a big loss: Domingo disappointed with Mosaddek's performance
After a miserable defeat by 10 wicketsagainst Sri Lanka in the final Test of the two-match Test series against SriLanka at home, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that all-roun
Karunaratne dedicates Test victory to people back home
Sri Lanka have gone bankrupteconomically. There are trouble and instability among the people of thecountry. Sri Lankan cricketers make a reason for smiling for the country’speople
Mominul rues poor bowling after 10-wicket defeat
After a dismal 10-wicket loss againstSri Lanka Bangladesh captain, Mominul Haque has said that they have to work onbowling in the upcoming days, especially in the pace bowling depa
Shakib wishes to continue his 'chinaman' action in ODIs and T20s
Wrist spin is always valued incricket. And if that is from the left hand, then there is more added value init. World cricket is now dominated by chinaman bowlers from differentcoun
Asitha Fernando stars in Sri Lanka's first Test win in 2022
Visiting Sri Lanka have defeatedthe hosts Bangladesh by a big margin of 10 wickets in the final Test of thetwo-match Test series in Dhaka and won the series by 1-0. The first Test
Bangladesh are the fittest team in Test cricket, says Shakib
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan thinks Bangladeshi cricketers have enough physical fitness todo well in Test cricket. However, he thinks that Bangladeshi cricketers may
Tigers' batting woes put Sri Lanka in box seat to win the series
Bangladesh fell into a battingdisaster again as they are in a dangerous position after the fourth day of the secondand final Test against visiting Sri Lanka. Trailing by 141 runs,
Taijul fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islamhas been punished for violating the ICC code of conduct. The ICC has fined him onthe third day of the ongoing Dhaka Test between host Bangladesh and
Ebadot could have walked away with four or five wickets: Donald
Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury andKhaled Ahmed are managing Bangladesh's pace department in the Dhaka Test as theother two main pacers- Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed have been out from
Mathews inspires Sri Lanka to stay firm on rain-affected day
Veteran Angelo Mathews once againhelps Sri Lanka to fight equally on a rain-affected day with the hosts Bangladeshas Sri Lanka ended day three of the second and final Test trailing
All the records of Bangladesh, Mushfiqur and Litton in Dhaka Test
In the first innings againstvisiting Sri Lanka in the Dhaka Test, the host Bangladesh rewrote a lot ofhistory of world cricket. Bangladesh's 365 runs in an innings where six batsme
Sri Lanka make strong start in reply of Bangladesh's 364
At the end of the second day ofthe Dhaka Test, Sri Lanka are 222 runs behind the host Bangladesh. Before theend of the day's play, Sri Lanka scored 143 runs, losing 2 wickets.After