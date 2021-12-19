Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2021 News
Tough days for Tigers touring New Zealand
Bangladeshi cricketers are having a challenging time in New Zealand due to quarantine and bio bubble security. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon have sai
Concerns regarding New Zealand-Bangladesh series vanishes
Uncertainty over the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh has been cleared. The ICC Test Championship series will be played as the scheduled fix
Did the series victories actually help the Tigers?
In recent times, Bangladesh have wenton to win T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in a convincing manner.With such dominating victories, one would actually think Banglad
Playing on such wickets will end one’s career: Shakib
Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan spoke regarding many aspects related to the recently concluded New Zealand series and the upcoming T20 World Cup. Lots of questions we
Live: Bangladesh make 4 changes as NZ choose to bat
New Zealandcaptain Tom Latham yet again won the toss and continued the trend of battingfirst in the 5th match of the five-match T20I series. They series already have been won byBan
Bangladesh batters falter as NZ win dead rubber
New Zealand wonthe fifth match of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh by 27 runs and finishedwith the series 3-2. The Blackcaps displayed complete dominance throughout th
Bangladesh to test bench strength as both teams look to finish high
Bangladeshwill be clashing against New Zealand for the fifth and final time in thefive-match, where Bangladesh have already won the series with an unassailablelead of 3-1. The matc
Nasum: 'If we win matches, confidence will be sky high'
Left arm spinner Nasum Ahmed spoke after the fourth T20I of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where Bangladesh won the match by 6 wickets and took their maiden T20I s
Live: NZ bat first with series on the line, Bangladesh unchanged
New Zealandcaptain Tom Latham yet again won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth match ofthe five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The Blackcapsmade 2 changes to th
New Zealand felt they could defend 93 to save series
New Zealand have been handed their first T20I series loss to Bangladesh, but the visitors still believed they could level the series 2-2.Bangladesh bowlers stepped up bowling New Z
Nasum, Fizz, Mahmudullah star as Bangladesh win their maiden T20I series against NZ
Bangladeshwin the fourth match by 6 wickets and clinch their first ever T20I seriesvictory with one match in hand. After conquering Australia, the Tigers went onto conquer the Blac
Can Bangladesh recover their batting as they eye series victory?
Bangladeshwill be taking on New Zealand in the fourth match of the five-match T20I seriestomorrow. The series is indeed poised at an interesting position where avictory for the Tig