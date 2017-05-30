Bangladesh vs India 2017 News
Live: Bangladesh win the toss, elect to bowl first
Bangladesh are take on India cricket team in their final warm-up match prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is going to start from this Thursday. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারতের বিপক্
Bishan Singh Bedi to work with Mehedi Hasan
Off-Spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz got only two wickets in the sole Test match series against India. The number of wickets were not plenty but he was able to win lot of hearts during
Ravi Shastri warns Bangladesh Cricket Board
Ravi Shastri backs BCCI to demand a large chunk of revenue from the International Cricket Council since without India, it will be extremely difficult to raise such profits. He also
Shakib gets career best position on the ICC Test batting rankings
Shakib Al Hasan, the left-handed finest all-rounder of Bangladesh cricket team has surpassed himself one more time to get the career best rating points in the ICC Test batting rank
Mushfiq hopeful for more bilateral series in India
The Bangladesh Cricket Team has returned home after the end of a historic tour from India. Tigers reached Dhaka airport on Tuesday. Captain Mushfiqur is hopeful for regular hospita
Kamrul Islam Rabbi: The symbol of resistance
In the thick of ups and downs in the first ever away Test encounter for Bangladesh against India, performances of a particular batsman is among discussions despite his ineligibilit
Tigers reach home today
Bangladesh national squad is going to land in home on Tuesday after completion of the one off Test series against neighboring India. Tigers are supposed to keep their feet on groun
Ishant justified his outrageous wicket celebration
[caption id="attachment_67259" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Ishant was banned for one Test against South Africa.[/caption]Pacer Ishant Sharma and Sabbir Rahman were seen being
Reason why Ashwin had to take Mushfiq's autograph
Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to take 250 wickets in Tests, got the ball autographed by Mushfiqur Rahim, who was his 250th Test victim. [বাংলায় পড়ুন মুশফিকের অ
Mushfiqur makes clear he will quit neither captaincy nor wicketkeeping
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s President Nazmul Hasan Papon a few days ago had stated that they had been thinking about Mushfiqur Rahim's captaincy and wicketkeeping, and could r
Unfortunately we don't have a Virat Kohli in our team: Mushfiqur
Earlier in his press conference, India skipper Virat Kohli had stated that nothing else, but just the 'basic batting technique' would have been enough to save Bangladesh from losin
Timely knock from Mahmudullah Riyad
[caption id="attachment_67200" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Shakib and Mahmudullah running between the wicket - bdcrictime.com[/caption]Middle order batsman Mahmudullah Riyad h