Bangladesh vs India 2017 News
thumb

Live: Bangladesh win the toss, elect to bowl first

Bangladesh are take on India cricket team in their final warm-up match prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is going to start from this Thursday. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ভারতের বিপক্

thumb

Bishan Singh Bedi to work with Mehedi Hasan

 Off-Spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz got only two wickets in the sole Test match series against India. The number of wickets were not plenty but he was able to win lot of hearts during

thumb

Ravi Shastri warns Bangladesh Cricket Board

Ravi Shastri backs BCCI to demand a large chunk of revenue from the International Cricket Council since without India, it will be extremely difficult to raise such profits. He also

thumb

Shakib gets career best position on the ICC Test batting rankings

Shakib Al Hasan, the left-handed finest all-rounder of Bangladesh cricket team has surpassed himself one more time to get the career best rating points in the ICC Test batting rank

thumb

Mushfiq hopeful for more bilateral series in India

The Bangladesh Cricket Team has returned home after the end of a historic tour from India. Tigers reached Dhaka airport on Tuesday. Captain Mushfiqur is hopeful for regular hospita

thumb

Kamrul Islam Rabbi: The symbol of resistance

In the thick of ups and downs in the first ever away Test encounter for Bangladesh against India, performances of a particular batsman is among discussions despite his ineligibilit

thumb

Tigers reach home today

Bangladesh national squad is going to land in home on Tuesday after completion of the one off Test series against neighboring India. Tigers are supposed to keep their feet on groun

thumb

Ishant justified his outrageous wicket celebration

[caption id="attachment_67259" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Ishant was banned for one Test against South Africa.[/caption]Pacer Ishant Sharma and Sabbir Rahman were seen being

thumb

Reason why Ashwin had to take Mushfiq's autograph

Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to take 250 wickets in Tests, got the ball autographed by Mushfiqur Rahim, who was his 250th Test victim. [বাংলায় পড়ুন মুশফিকের অ

thumb

Mushfiqur makes clear he will quit neither captaincy nor wicketkeeping

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s President Nazmul Hasan Papon a few days ago had stated that they had been thinking about Mushfiqur Rahim's captaincy and wicketkeeping, and could r

thumb

Unfortunately we don't have a Virat Kohli in our team: Mushfiqur

Earlier in his press conference, India skipper Virat Kohli had stated that nothing else, but just the 'basic batting technique' would have been enough to save Bangladesh from losin

thumb

Timely knock from Mahmudullah Riyad

[caption id="attachment_67200" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Shakib and Mahmudullah running between the wicket - bdcrictime.com[/caption]Middle order batsman Mahmudullah Riyad h

