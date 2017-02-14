Bangladesh vs India 2015 News
Mehedi Hasan Miraz takes lesson from Ravichandran Ashwin
Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the surprise invention of Bangladesh cricket team who appeared from England series played last few months back. He took 19 wickets from two innings on his debut
Bangladesh to play in Mumbai !
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad has been in headlines in the news papers of sub-continent for the much awaited India versus Bangladesh only test match, wh
Bangladesh-India series to be played on time
The Bangladesh Cricket Team were scheduled to tour India during this year for their first bilateral series in the nation. Indian Cricket Board invited Tigers for a test match, whic
Mustafiz-Dhoni collision gets place in top 10 pitch battles
Jannatul Naym PiealThe recent collision between Bangladeshi promising cricketer Mustafizur Rahman and Indian captain MS Dhoni has got place in the top 10 pitch battles in the world
Soumya- the other name for autocratic domination
Tauhidul Islam KhanIn Bangla, the word "Sarkar" means government. If Soumya Sarkar was to give us any hint of the attitude of the southpaw, it gives us the completely opposite impr
Sabbir seized Dhoni's praise
Reaching in the quarter final of the World Cup, 2015 by beating England out of the tournament was not a freak of time for Bangladesh that they have already proved it on the way to
Soumya happy but also concerned of his batting
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh pace all-rounder Soumya Sarkar expressed his satisfaction and said that he has been delighted in triumph of the remarkable ODI series against powerhou
Mashrafe hopes of playing well in abroad
After ten consecutive wins in the home ground, the tigers lost the eleventh battle to the Indians. Critics are discoursing about the issue mentioning the success in the home ground
'We lost to a better team' - Suresh Raina
The series was decided before the last battle; the mighty Indian team wanted to deplume Bangladesh from achieving a clean sweep and they succeeded in their terms claiming a 77 run
A disappointing end to a dream series
SHUDDHU KIBRIAIt was a disappointing end to a dream series as the Tigers registered a loss to India by 77 runs in the 3rd and final ODI of the series.This also ended a 5 match cons
Tigers are chasing a daunting 318
SHUDDHU KIBRIAAfter two disappointing matches which saw them forfeit the series to the confident Tigers, the Indian batsmen had a better day today as they scored 317 for 6 off thei
Nasir flying catch India lost 3rd wicket
Eyeing a possible ‘Banglawash’ – tiger skipper won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third and final match of the series at the Mirpur Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium.Ba