Bangladesh vs Australia 2021 News
Mirpur wickets are worst: Zampa
Super 12s have become pretty exciting as many teams are fighting to reach the Semis. The finalists of 2010 Twenty/20 World Cup have eyed Bangladesh to advance further in this compe
Did the series victories actually help the Tigers?
In recent times, Bangladesh have wenton to win T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in a convincing manner.With such dominating victories, one would actually think Banglad
Conditions brought Aussies undone: Ponting on Bangladesh series result
Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, has reacted to Australia's recent woes in T20Is where they have succumbed defeats in the West Indies and Bangladesh.In both tours, an under
Bangladesh celebrate Australia series win with cake-cutting ceremony
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasarranged a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the unprecedentedsuccess of the Bangladesh cricket team against Australia. Organized by
Shakib back as T20I's No.1 all-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan has surged to No.1 in the men's T20I all-rounder rankings.Shakib was the player of the series in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home. In the
Langer gets into argument with staffer for posting Bangladesh celebration video
Australia head coach coach JustinLanger and team manager Gavin Dovey were involved in a heated argument with anAustralian cricket staffer amidst the Bangladesh series, according to
Toss: Mosaddek, Saifuddin in as Bangladesh opt to bat first again
Bangladesh have won the toss andopted to bat first again against the visitors Australia in the last match of the five-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. T
Top 5 Bangladesh players against Australia T20Is
Bangladesh have thumped Australia with a margin of 4-1 in the five-match T20I series recently. It has been Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral series win against the Aussies. Through
Certainly the toughest conditions to play: Wade after 4-1 T20I series loss
Australia’s stand-in captainMatthew Wade has termed Bangladesh’s condition as the toughest condition toplay after their 4-1 loss against the hosts but also says that they have grea
Our fast bowlers make spinners' job easy: Shakib
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has expressed his joy after the series win against Australia by4-1 and also says that he keeps tracks of his records when he’s asked abou
Riyad credits bowlers for historic series win
Bangladesh T20I captainMahmudullah Riyad has praised the bowlers much after the last match of thefive-match series against Australia. With a massive 60-run win, Bangladesh winthe s
Twitter reacts as Bangladesh show another dominating performance
Bangladesh have created historyin Mirpur as they have beaten Australia in the last match of the series toowith different records. With the 60-run win, they win the series by 4-1. T