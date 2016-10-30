Bangladesh vs Australia 2015 News
Live: Bangladesh is 244 runs ahead
The weary teary at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium kept going on in the third morning of the second and last Test against England. Things were quite promising for the home t
Live: Bangladesh vs England, 2nd test, Day -3
Bangladesh, after being bamboozled by the ninth wicket partnership of England in the second session of day two, has solemnly came back in the game with a good last session. The Tig
Shakib picks up 150 Test wickets
World number 2 all-rounder in Tests, Shakib Al Hasan has become the first Bangladeshi ever to take 150 wickets in the longest version of International cricket - Tests. Currently, h
Mashrafe equals with Shakib
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has equalled with Shakib Al Hasan as the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in One Day Internationals. Both of them have 215 wickets each for Bangladesh in th
ODI team to play against England to be announced in August
The one day international team of Bangladesh to face England in the forthcoming bilateral series might be announced in August rather than the next month although it was specified e
CA reconsiders Australia - Bangladesh series
After some overreaction shown by the cricket concerned authorities of the World Champion Australia on security issues, Cricket Australia has again said that they are eager to arran
Misbah : Australia's postponement of Bangladesh tour disappointing
Jannatul Naym PiealMisbah-ul-Haq, the Test captain of Pakistan national cricket team, said he was disappointed with political interference in sporting activity.In a recent inte
Australia may play limited-overs series in Bangladesh
Jannatul Naym Pieal Cricket Australia (CA) is ashamed that they had postponed their tour of Bangladesh a couple of weeks ago citing security concerns. But that's not coming in
No chance of Australia Tests until ICC World T20 ends
Jannatul Naym Pieal Cricket Australia (CA) postponed its tour of Bangladesh last month citing terror fears. But yesterday it was revealed that the Australian cricket governin
Aussies to visit in a new schedule
At last the silver lining has appeared amidst the dark cloud that is hovering over Bangladesh as a host of international cricket. Cricket Australia has assured to allow their team
No more security concerns, Australia to tour Bangladesh soon
Jannatul Naym Pieal Finally Bangladesh cricket is now free from terror fears. Citing security concerns, Cricket Australia (CA) postponed its tour to Bangladesh a couple
Aussies would've lost to Bangladesh : Dean Jones
Jannatul Naym PiealAustralian former cricketer turned columnist Dean Jones in an article published in the Sydney Morning Herald on Friday said that the Aussies are lucky that they