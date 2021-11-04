Bangladesh vs Australia News
Tigers end their campaign with another miserable defeat
The Tiger’s disastrous journey has ended with drought in the point table. Australia made the last match a nightmare for an under performed and fragile side. Red &amp; green sur
Preview: Win less Tigers to face mighty Aussies
Bangladesh Cricket Team will play their fifth and last match of the ICC World Twenty/20 on Thursday (November 4) as they take on Australian Cricket Team. Tigers will fly home after
Australia not afraid of Bangladesh's spin.
Australia's five match Twenty/20 series in Bangladesh revealed the team's spin weakness. However, Mirpur's spin-friendly conditions also played a big role. So, Australia is not af
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, 3rd day
Opener David Warner picked up his consecutive centuries as Australia end day-3 on 377 for 9. After incessant drizzle washed out the entire opening session on the third day of the s
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, 1st Day
Bangladesh have finished the first day of the second Test in a better position against Australia at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The Tigers have finished day one on
Bangladesh vs Australia: Time to prove odds wrong
In the recent times, whenever the battle between Kangaroos and Tigers was about to take place rain came to interfere. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘বাংলাদেশ ও অস্ট্রেলিয়া’ বনাম ‘বৃষ্টি’!]I
Steve Smith and co to arrive Bangladesh on Friday
Australia cricket team are all set to come in Bangladesh on Friday (18 August) after ending all the speculations. Steven Smith and his co are scheduled to arrive in Hazrat Shahjala
BCB to announce Test squad on 19 August
Australia cricket team are all set to make a tour to Bangladesh for two-match Test series after long-awaited 11 years. Prior to the series beginner against the mighty Australia, Ba
Tigers remain in hunt for the mega Semi-Final
[caption id="attachment_76850" align="aligncenter" width="650"] Tigers remain on the hunt for the Semi-Final[/caption]The Bangladesh Cricket team started the match against the migh
Two Australia Tests likely before and after Eid-ul-Azha
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Saturday has revealed that they could go for announcement of tour’s fixture and itinerary after getting fro
Australia eager to tour in 2017 with one-sided proposal
Jannatul Naym PiealCricket Australia (CA) had scrapped their tour of Bangladesh for a two-match Test series earlier this year in September citing security concerns. Now words comin
Sad to see sports getting trumped by politics : Sajeeb Wazed
Jannatul Naym Pieal Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and also the chief information technology adviser to the government of Bangladesh, has sa