Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2022 News
Boys need to score and take their catches: Domingo
Bangladesh cricket is suffering regularly with a deficiency known as catch drop. No matter whatever the format is dropping catches has suddenly become a constant scenery during the
Clinical Afghanistan end Bangladesh tour on high note
Bangladesh's T20 flaws are exposed again as Afghanistan romp to smashing eight-wicket win in the second T20I at Mirpur to wrap up their tour with 1-1 result in the series.Banglades
Bangladesh to bat as Mushfiqur comes in for Yasir
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and the final T20I against Afghanistan. The Tigers are leading this series by 1-0.If Bangladesh d
Bangladesh look to claim series against Afghanistan
The two teams will take to the field on Saturday (March 5) in the second and final match of the two-match T20 series between host Bangladesh and visiting Afghanistan. The Tigers ar
Herath reveals secret behind Bangladeshi bowlers' consistency
After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory.In the first match of the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan, Tigers defeated visitors by a m
Things get simple when you are in rhythm: Liton
In the last T20 World Cup, Liton Das had to endure a lot of criticism. Due to which he was also dropped from the Pakistan series. Later, he returned with a strong performance. A
Skipper praises Liton-Nasum after the awaited victory
After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory. Liton Das paved the way for the victory by scoring a magnificenthalf century with the bat. Winni
Another milestone by Tiger ace all-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan is known for setting new records every often. The highest wicket-taker of the International Twenty/20 has set the record for most dot balls this time. At the same
World record by Bangladesh's left-armers
In the first match of the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by a massive margin of 61 runs. Hostshas set a world record in this match with
Nasum's firing opening spell sets up big 1st T20I win
Bangladesh have claimed a clinical 61-run win to start the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Having made 155 for 8 after o
Live: Debuts for Munim and Yasir as Bangladesh bat first
Bangladesh have introduced two debutants in the first of two-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Hosts Bangladesh are batting fi
Mushfiqur ruled out of first T20I
Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the first T20I against Afghanistan that will be played at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today afternoon.The wicketkeeper-bat