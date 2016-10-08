
  • Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2016
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2016 News
thumb

Reasons why Tigers struggling at the death

In modern cricket, whether in T20 or ODI, scoring runs at the death plays a major role in scoring big totals or chasing big totals. Scoring minimum of 80 runs or more than 100 runs

thumb

English media considers the victory as unexpected!

During the first One-day international of three match bilateral series between Bangladesh and England, Bangladesh was clearly in an advance position. At a stage Bangladesh's score

thumb

Brilliant ton for Imrul Kayes

Imrul Kayes can consider himself as the most underrated cricketer of Bangladesh team. Whenever he gets opportunity in recent past no matter where he is playing his bat smiled brigh

thumb

The boy entered the stadium with a hundred taka ticket

The supporter who entered the field illegally during the third and final match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was locating in the grand stand of East gallery at the Sher – E –

thumb

Bangladesh-Afghanistan series and some records

The Rocket ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan has come to an end yesterday. By clinching wins in the first and the last match of the series Bangladesh team has managed t

thumb

Watch Highlights: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI

Bangladesh have finally got their 100th ODI win beating Afghanistan in the final ODI of Rocket series at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Tigers seal the series by

thumb

&#039;Every century is special to me&#039; - Tamim Iqbal

All the clouds that was hovering into the mind of Bangladeshi fans prior to the series decider match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh were blown away by Tamim Iqbal on the way to

thumb

He just came and gave me a hug&quot; - Mashrafe Bin Mortoza

Today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur while Bangladesh National Cricket Team was facing Afghanistan National Cricket team in the third ODI of Rocket ODI series, a

thumb

Watch Bangladesh&#039;s 100th ODI victory moment

Bangladesh have finally got their 100th ODI win beating Afghanistan in the final ODI of Rocket series at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Tigers seal the series by

thumb

Man of the Series award goes to Tamim

Tamim Iqbal becomes Man of the Series in the Rocket ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Tamim scored 218 runs in three ODIs with one fifty and one century at an average

thumb

Tigers register sixth consecutive home series win

Bangladesh have finally got their 100th ODI win beating Afghanistan in the final ODI of Rocket series at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Tigers seal the series by

thumb

Live: Tigers to defend 279 runs

In the third and the last ODI of the three match bilateral series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bangladesh has set a target of 280 runs for Afghanistan at Sher-e-Bangla Natio

