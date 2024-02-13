
Bangladesh Cricket League News
Will Jacks blistering hundred crashes Chattogram Challengers by 73 runs

Cumilla Victorians thumped Chattogram Challengers by a massive margin of 73 runs on Tuesday (13th February) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Will Jacks magnificent 108

Central Zone claim BCL One-Day after red-ball success

Walton Central Zone has won the ODI Cup Independence Cup of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). In the final match of the event on Saturday (January 15), the team defeated BCB South

Shakib considers BCL-BPL as his major preparation

Shakib Al Hasan will have a busy time despite his leave from the New Zealand tour. He will play in the One Day version of BCL followed by mega event BPL. He informed these are hi

Shakib-Tamim will face each other on BCL opener

The long version format of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been accomplished on November 6. Now it's time for the One Day version to be rolled on the field.Shakib-Tamim will f

Inform Shuvagata not targeting national team return already

Shuvagata Hom last played for the national team in 2016. He didn't get opportunity to play too many matches before that. Fortunately, at the age of 35, he is still one of the top

Mithun keen to settle down in the opening

Mohammad Mithun batted in middle order for the national team. There hasnot been much success. Therefore he had been dropped out. But in recent times, his bat is shining bright

Shuvagata hands Central Zone BCL title with sensational ton

Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu

Mithun hits double ton in Central Zone's epic fightback

Not many days one would see a team taking a lead from 16/4 after conceding 387 runs with the ball.Mohammad Mithun scored his maiden 200 in first-class cricketThat was possible by t

Zakir, Mithun hundreds headline BCL final

South Zone are leading Central Zone by 203 runs after the end of the second day of the five-day Bangladesh Cricket League final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Mo

South Zone & Central Zone reach BCL final

Walton Central Zone andBCB South Zone have qualified for the final of the 9th edition of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The champion decider match for the 2021-2022 season will b

Sunzamul's fiery spell hands East Zone thrashing defeat

Spinner Sunzamul Islam delievered a match winning spell for North Zone in Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He grabbed 8 wickets during the second innings, to earn the best figure o

Nayeem spins a web to dismantle Central Zone for a shocking defeat

Walton Central Zone suffered a close loss in the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). In the second round match, they lost to Islami Bank East Zone by only 10 runs.The target for the m

