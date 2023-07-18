Bangladesh A Team News
Mahmudul Hasan Joy's majestic hundred propels Bangladesh into semifinal of Emerging Asia Cup
Bangladesh A thumped Afghanistan A by 21 runs to reach the semifinal of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday (18th July) at P Sara Oval, Colombo.Winning the toss Bangladesh
BCB releases Bangladesh A vs Ireland A fixtures
Bangladesh A will meet Ireland A team (known as Wolves) for eight matches in February-March at home.The tour comprises of one four-day match, five unofficial ODIs and two T20 match
Saif's all-round brilliance seals series for Bangladesh 'A'
Saif Hassan's terrific hundred and contribution with the ball sealed an emphatic win against Sri Lanka 'A' in D/L method.After losing the first one-day, Bangladesh 'A' came back st
Bangladesh 'A' level series in a thriller
Bangladesh A level the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka A 1-1 after a narrow win by 1-wicket on Thursday.After a disappointing defeat in the first one-day, Bangladesh A cam
Miraz-Mithun shine in drawn Test match
The first Test match between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A ended in a draw. Mehudy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Mithun were the notable names for Bangladesh A.The three-day Test match w
Bangladesh A squad for Sri Lanka tour announced
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the squad of Bangladesh A for the tour of Sri Lanka. Mehidy Hasan and Soumya Sarkar have been added.Bangladesh A are set to play two f
Watch: Bangladesh 'A' team's Celebration Moment in the dressing room
Bangladesh A have sealed the three-match T20 series against Ireland A by 2-1 after a six-wicket victory in the final T20 at Malahide Cricket Ground, Dublin on Friday.
Bangladesh A seal four-day match
Bangladesh A have registered a five-wicket win in the one-off unofficial Test against Ireland A at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Sunzamul five-for, Bangladesh A aiming victory
Bangladesh A have been set 132 runs to win in the fourth innings against Ireland A as the hosts require 105 more on the final day of the one-off unofficial Test at Sylhet Internati
Shanto named to lead Bangladesh 'A' in ODIs
Bangladesh ‘A’ cricket team are currently playing four-day match against Ireland ‘A’ at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. According to the part of Ireland ‘A’ team’s tour
Shadman hundred, Bangladesh A lead by 67 runs
[caption id="attachment_88477" align="aligncenter" width="2047"] Photo: Cricket Ireland Twitter[/caption]Opener Shadman Islam has scored his third first-class ton in the only unoff
They could have call me in the camp at least: Nafees
In the 13-man squad of Bangladesh 'A' Team for the series against Ireland 'A' players like Shahriar Nafees, Anamul Haque or Naeem Islam are not called up even though experienced pl