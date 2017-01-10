Ban vs Zim 2014 News
Mustafizur may not be available for IPL this season: BCB President
Mustafizur Rahman was one of the biggest stars in the Indian Premier League 2016 last year, and played a big role to help his team Sunrisers Hyderabad lift the title. Mustafizur's
Gazi cleared to bowl in international cricket
Jannatul Naym PiealThe International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier today (Saturday) confirmed that following remedial work and retests, the bowling actions of Bangladeshi spinner S
Video Clip: Shakib Al Hasan 14 off 12 vs Hurricanes, 2015
Ace all rounder Shakib al Hasan scored 14 and picked up 2 wickets against Hobart Hurricanes in his first match for Melbourne Renegades, who won by 37 runs.Shakib scored his runs of
I'm really amused that I'm the only one: Taijul Islam
Taijul Islam, the young gun from Natore created a unique record in the history of one day international cricket. He became the first bowler in the history to make a hat trick in th
All credit goes to the cricketers: Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been consistent with his bat since the beginning of the one day series and was adjudged man of the series. He expressed his feelings abo
Video Clip: Taijul Islam Hat-trick on debut
Young off spinner Taijul Islam claimed an extraordinary hat – trick in his debut one day match as Zimbabwe has been bundled out for a paltry 128 runs in the fifth and final match o
Much expected Banglawash completed
After a long year of failure in the field, Bangladesh has ended it with a comprehensive 5 – 0 clean sweep over the touring Zimbabwe. Tigers have just picked up a victory of 5 wicke
Teasing Taijul makes the final match for Tigers
I'm always taking challenge for my game: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is undoubtedly the best pacer of Bangladesh and has been a tremendous inspiration for his team mates since the beginning of his career. He has undergone throug
Tigers targetting another white wash
Bangladesh is going to face Zimbabwe tomorrow (Monday) in the fifth and final match of the series. As tigers are leading the series 4 – 0 and after a long year of failure, it is th
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI
Tigers took the 4th ODI by 21 runs in the Mirpur Sher – E – Bangla stadium, Dhaka having a 4 – 0 lead in the 5 match ODI series. Chasing a moderate winning total of 256 runs, Zimba
Video Clip: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza 39 off 25 balls
A Mashrafe Bin Mortaza cameo of 39 from just 25 balls helped Bangladesh Cricket Team to 256 for 7 in the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.