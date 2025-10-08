Asia Cup 2025 News
AUS vs IND: Aaron Finch shares his predictions for the upcoming ODI series
India are stepping into a new phase of ODI cricket as Shubman Gill is expected to lead the team for the first time in the upcoming three-match series against Australia. The series
Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul tops DRS accuracy in Asia Cup 2025
Masudur Rahman Mukul and GaziSohel, two Bangladeshi umpires, were praised for the decisions they made on thefield during the Asia Cup 2025, which just ended. Both of them did a goo
Litton Das opens up on Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2025 exit, apologizes to fans
Bangladesh T20I captain LittonDas has broken his silence after the Tigers’ exit from the Asia Cup 2025,reflecting on the team’s performance and expressing his gratitude to fans.Ban
BDCricTime’s Asia Cup 2025 Flop XI: Suryakumar Yadav Leads the Lineup
After 20 days of play, the AsiaCup 2025 was over. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in an exciting final inDubai to win their ninth title. Somestars lit up the game with their ba
BDCricTime’s Asia Cup 2025 Best XI: Abhishek, Kuldeep lead as Saif, Nissanka shine
Opener Anik Sarkar did a greatjob of supporting the score; he is still unbeaten on 54 fromThe Asia Cup 2025is over. India won their ninth title with an exciting five-wicket win ove
Asia Cup 2025: Full List of Award Winners
India beat Pakistan by 5 wicketsto lift the Asia Cup 2025. A sensational four-wicket spell from Kuldeep Yadavand then an outstanding 69* off 53 deliveries helped the team India to
Asia Cup 2025 Stats: Top 5 Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers Revealed
The curtain came down on the AsiaCup 2025 with India celebrating yet another trophy. A five-wicket win overPakistan in the Dubai final handed India their ninth Asia Cup title, and
Bangladesh’s Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in Asia Cup 2025
Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2025journey ended with a big disappointment as the Tigers had their fate in theirown hands in their last match against Pakistan. They needed just 137 runs tob
Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav shine as India lift Asia Cup 2025
India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift the Asia Cup 2025. A sensational four-wicket spell from Kuldeep Yadav and then an outstanding 69* off 53 deliveries helped the team India t
Jayasuriya admits Bangladesh loss was Sri Lanka’s biggest disappointment in Asia Cup 2025
Without losing a game in thegroup stage, Sri Lanka had a great start to the Asia Cup 2025. But in the SuperFour stage, they failed to win a single game.Sri Lanka lost to Bangladesh
India beat Sri Lanka in dramatic Super Over, march into Asia Cup final unbeaten
India held their nerve in athrilling finish at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, defeating SriLanka in a Super Over to finish the Super Four stage unbeaten and seal a spotin
We were far from perfect, but there's a huge amount of character in this group: Mike Hesson
Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaignbegan with disappointment against India in the Super Four, but the men in greenbounced back in style. Consecutive wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh sea